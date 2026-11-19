Swiss watch exports rose in October for a fifth consecutive month, though the federation warned margins are under pressure as job cuts mount in the sector.

Vacheron Constantin 18-karat rose gold and diamond watch; Stephanie Gottlieb x Movado malachite, green garnet, yellow gold and stainless steel watch. Swiss watch exports rose for a fifth consecutive month in October, climbing 9.1 percent to 2.46 billion Swiss francs, or $2.92 billion, according to figures published Thursday by Over the first 10 months of 2026, exports were worth close to 22 billion francs, up 3.4 percent from the same period last year.

Exports to the U.S. surged 60.8 percent, bolstered by last year’s shipments rollercoaster following the Trump administration’s tariffs on goods made in Switzerland. Over the first 10 months, however, U.S. exports were down 0.1 percent from 2025. Once again, France shot up 101.6 percent, although the industry body continues to highlight this likely mainly stems from re-exports. Across the European Union, exports rose 9.2 percent.

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Shipments of timepieces grew 7.3 percent to Hong Kong, which became the third-largest market by size in October. Meanwhile, they fell in Japan by 2.1 percent and Mainland China by 12.1 percent.

There was also growth for the U.K., which rose 6.5 percent, and South Korea, which shot up by 22.8 percent, while Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, both in the top 10, fell 14.4 and 22.8 percent, respectively.led the rise in value in the month with an 11.2 percent increase. Bimetallic models gained 28.3 percent and timepieces in other metals climbed 31 percent.

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Precious-metal Unit growth came from steel watches, up 3.2 percent; other materials, up 30.9 percent, and other metals, which jumped 57.1 percent. Overall, nearly 177,000 more Swiss watches were exported than in October 2025. Every price segment grew. Watches with an export price above 3,000 francs gained 9 percent, those below 500 francs rose 23.5 percent, and the mid-price segment grew 6.6 percent.

Despite this apparent return to growth since the beginning of the year, the industry body urged caution, citing higher gold prices, the strong Swiss franc and U.S. tariffs as sources of margin pressure. Export growth “is therefore not, in itself, a comprehensive indicator of the sector’s economic performance,” it said. In recent months, watchmakers have been feeling the crunch and impact is beginning to be felt.

Gucci’s Switzerland-based watchmaking arm has begun a consultation to cut 30 jobs, according to the AFP on Wednesday. Zenith, which is owned by LVMH Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is in consultations to cut around 90 jobs at its Le Locle facilities, with an agreement with worker unions on the process set for this week.

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