Early results indicate Swiss voters have rejected a right-wing proposal to cap the nation's population at 10 million. Meanwhile, New York City celebrates the Knicks' first championship in 53 years, though marred by mayhem. The San Francisco 49ers mourn the death of former All-Pro linebacker Aldon Smith at age 36. A viral phenomenon in Argentina sees young people identifying as animals, while a raccoon's drunken rampage in Virginia and the 69th birthday of Berlin Zoo's Fatou, the world's oldest captive gorilla, capture attention. A powerful photo from Syria links a farmer, a burning field, and missile debris. Practical advice covers extreme heat travel safety, brain health through challenging activities, parent-child talks about vaping, and how small relationship gestures like ordering takeout or hiring a dog walker can boost happiness. Pope Leo XIV's flight from Spain was grounded, prompting the king to assist. A review calls "Disclosure Day" a classic Spielberg film. A deal to end the Iran war is reported alongside a halted U.S. naval blockade. The G7 summit in France faces scrutiny over President Trump's jabs at allies who did not join his war with Israel against Iran, with Oxfam's satirical 'big heads' installations adding a visual commentary. Repeated boilerplate and navigational elements are omitted.

Swiss voters have overwhelmingly rejected a right-wing bid to impose a constitutional cap on the country's population at 10 million, according to early referendum results announced on Sunday.

The proposal, championed by the Swiss People's Party, aimed to curb immigration and preserve Swiss culture but was criticized by the government and business groups as discriminatory and economically harmful. Turnout was high, and the rejection marks a victory for more open-border policies in the Alpine nation. In the United States, New York City erupted in both celebration and chaos as the Knicks won their first NBA championship in 53 years.

The victory parade was marred by mayhem, including reports of gunfire and stampedes, casting a shadow over the long-awaited triumph. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers are mourning the sudden death of former All-Pro linebacker Aldon Smith, who passed away at age 36. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

A viral phenomenon on social media in Argentina has seen a surge of young people posting videos and photos in which they identify themselves as various animals, from household pets to wild creatures. The trend, which blends humor, identity exploration, and meme culture, has sparked widespread discussion online. In a separate bizarre incident, a raccoon broke into a liquor store in Virginia, drank alcohol, and eventually passed out on a bathroom floor.

Authorities rescued the animal, which was found to be intoxicated but unharmed. At Berlin Zoo, Fatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrated her 69th birthday. The western lowland gorilla, who has been at the zoo since 1953, was treated to a special cake and enrichment activities. Her advanced age makes her a rarity among her species in human care.

A striking photograph taken in Syria captures the intersecting tragedies of war and civilian life: a farmer stands amidst a burning field, with debris from a missile scattered nearby. The image, taken near the frontlines, symbolizes the relentless destruction of agriculture and the perils faced by ordinary Syrians. Travel experts advise caution as extreme heat waves continue globally. Recommendations include staying hydrated, avoiding midday sun, wearing appropriate clothing, and recognizing signs of heat exhaustion.

Similarly, neuroscientists emphasize that challenging the brain with new skills, puzzles, and social engagement can help maintain cognitive health and delay dementia. With the FDA's recent authorization of certain flavored e-cigarettes, health advocates urge parents to have open conversations with their children about vaping risks, including nicotine addiction and lung injuries. Relationship researchers suggest that sharing small domestic tasks-like ordering takeout together or hiring a dog walker to free up couple time-can enhance relationship satisfaction by reducing mundane stress.

Pope Francis (referred to as Leo XIV in the text) encountered travel trouble when his flight from Spain was grounded due to technical issues. King Felipe VI of Spain personally intervened, offering assistance to ensure the pontiff's safe return to Vatican City. A film review praises Steven Spielberg's "Disclosure Day" as a classic, highlighting its timely themes and masterful storytelling. Diplomatic developments include a reported deal to end the Iran war, though details remain scarce.

Concurrently, President Donald Trump ordered a halt to the U.S. naval blockade in the region, signaling a shift in American military posture. The G7 summit in France this week is drawing close scrutiny of President Trump's interactions with European allies. Trump has recently launched personal criticisms at leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the UK for not supporting his war with Israel against Iran. Observers are watching for signs of tension or reconciliation during the meetings.

Oxfam activists installed satirical oversized sculptures-'big heads'-of the G7 leaders in Evian-les-Bains, depicting them in compromising or absurd poses to critique their policies on inequality and climate change. French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump were among those portrayed, underscoring the activist group's message ahead of the summit





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Swiss Referendum Population Cap G7 Summit Trump Allies New York Knicks Aldon Smith Argentina Viral Trend Animal Identification Raccoon Incident Fatou Gorilla Syria War Photo Extreme Heat Safety Brain Health Vaping Talk Relationship Happiness Pope Leo XIV Disclosure Day Iran War Deal Naval Blockade Oxfat Satire

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