Swiss citizens voted on four major proposals including a VAT hike, armed conflict export rules, and tax reforms, with results being counted across all 26 cantons.

Swiss voters cast their ballots in four nationwide referendums on Sunday, addressing critical issues ranging from arms export regulations to tax reforms and pension funding. The polls closed at noon local time, marking the end of a significant day of democratic engagement across the Confederation. Federal authorities are currently in the process of tallying the results as counting progresses across the country's 26 cantons.

War Materiel Act Exemptions and Neutrality

The first major proposal on the ballot involved an amendment to the War Materiel Act, which seeks to adjust how Switzerland manages the export of military equipment. The proposed amendment, which is backed by the Federal Council and parliament, would exempt 36 partner countries from the general ban on arms exports to nations involved in armed conflicts. This change aims to facilitate trade with specific allied nations while maintaining broader ethical standards.

Also read Voters said yes to first-time homebuyers; then SCAG’s leaders voted no

Despite these exemptions, export authorizations must still strictly comply with neutrality law, human rights requirements, and Switzerland's other international obligations. The amendment requires only a popular majority to pass, distinguishing it from the other proposals on the ballot which face stricter constitutional thresholds. This legal distinction is a key factor in the expected outcome and political debate surrounding the measure.

VAT Increase to Support Pension System

Swiss voters also decided on a government-backed proposal to raise the standard value-added tax rate from 8.1 percent to 8.5 percent. The primary objective of this fiscal adjustment is to partially finance an additional annual pension payment for retirees. This increase represents a significant shift in the nation's tax structure, aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the pension system amidst changing demographic and economic conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move to increase the VAT rate has been a subject of considerable discussion among stakeholders, with supporters arguing it is necessary for social security and critics expressing concern over the impact on consumer prices. The proposal requires a majority of both voters and cantons to succeed, reflecting its importance and potential economic impact on the entire country.

Fireworks Ban and Marital Tax Relief

A separate popular initiative sought to ban the sale and use of noisy fireworks across Switzerland, while allowing cantons to authorize exceptions for major public events. This measure targets the disturbance caused by loud fireworks, aiming to improve quality of life for residents, particularly in residential areas. The initiative reflects growing public concern over noise pollution and public safety during holiday periods.

The fourth proposal sought to eliminate tax disadvantages faced by married couples while retaining joint taxation at the federal level. This change aims to create a more equitable tax system that does not penalize individuals based on their marital status. Like the VAT increase, this proposal also requires a double majority of voters and cantons to be enacted into law.

Counting Process and Final Outcomes

As the counting continues across the 26 cantons, federal authorities are preparing to publish the final results. The outcome of these votes will have lasting implications for Swiss foreign policy, economic stability, and social welfare. The War Materiel Act amendment stands as the only proposal requiring a simple popular majority, potentially making it easier to pass compared to the other three measures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The results will be closely watched by political leaders and international partners, particularly given the implications of the War Materiel Act on Switzerland's role in global arms trade. Meanwhile, the potential changes to the VAT rate and marital tax laws could reshape the financial landscape for millions of Swiss households and businesses in the coming years.