Swiss direct investment in Turkey exceeds $1 billion, driving bilateral trade to $17 billion in 2025, excluding volatile gold flows, according to Arpat Senocak of the Swiss Chamber of Commerce.

Arpat Senocak, the president of the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Türkiye, reported that bilateral trade between Switzerland and Türkiye reached $17 billion in 2025. This figure was announced on the sidelines of the 20th Swiss-Turkish Economic Forum held in Istanbul. The total trade volume highlights a significant expansion in economic ties between the two nations over the past year. Senocak emphasized that this growth reflects deepening industrial integration and sustained investor confidence.

Trade Metrics and Investment Flows

When excluding volatile gold flows, the core bilateral trade volume between the two countries stood at $5 billion. This adjustment provides a clearer view of the substantial exchange in goods and services that underpins the broader economic relationship. Swiss foreign direct investment in Türkiye has surpassed $1 billion over the past two years. These investments have directly contributed to employment growth and the strengthening of the local manufacturing sector.

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Strategic Manufacturing and Supply Chains

Swiss capital expansion has generated wider economic activity across suppliers, logistics firms, service providers, and other business partners. Senocak noted that joint technologies, production projects, and collaborations in global markets are becoming increasingly important. The economic structures of Türkiye and Switzerland complement each other across multiple sectors, creating a robust partnership. This complementarity is driving interest in new production investments, plant expansions, and corporate acquisitions by Swiss entities.

Growth Drivers and Sector Opportunities

While many Swiss firms have operated in Türkiye for years, Senocak identified financing conditions and economic predictability as key factors. These elements are critical for driving growth potential and ensuring successful project execution. There have been concrete developments in food, energy infrastructure, and speciality materials for industry. Trade is expected to expand further in high-value-added categories, including machinery and equipment, electrical technologies, and pharmaceuticals.

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Geopolitical Resilience and Market Proximity

Global companies now focus on supply security, market proximity, and resilience against geopolitical risks, not just low-cost production. These priorities are prompting firms to reassess their supply networks by building capacity in different countries. Türkiye boasts massive advantages with its industrial ecosystem working alongside European industry for many years. The country offers advanced technical production capabilities alongside familiarity with global standards, making it a strategic asset.

Future Cooperation in Life Sciences

Senocak stressed that advancing economic stability and building lasting confidence are essential for long-term planning by all firms. He pointed to life sciences as a prime area for deeper bilateral co-operation, spanning innovative medicines and clinical trials. Switzerland's strengths in turning scientific research into commercial value complement Türkiye's manufacturing base and startup ecosystem. This synergy is expected to drive future innovation and high-tech manufacturing growth in the region.