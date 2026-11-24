A Swiss hiker was killed and a British tourist injured during an elephant attack on Mount Cameroon, highlighting growing human-wildlife conflict in the region. The incident occurred during a group trek.

Throo Alain Mathieu Han, a Swiss national, lost his life and a British tourist sustained serious injuries during a violent encounter with a herd of elephants on Mount Cameroon. The tragic event took place on the slopes of the highest mountain in West and Central Africa, altering the course of a hiking expedition involving members from Britain, the United States, and Switzerland.

Elephant Attack Details and Immediate Response

Throo Alain Mathieu Han died after fleeing from the aggressive herd. Witnesses state he fell into a ditch while running and was impaled by an elephant's tusk. A British hiker was also gored, though his condition is stable. The group had chosen a descent path shared by elephants migrating to a nearby lake, which the animals perceived as a threat to their young.

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Ministry of Forests and Wildlife spokespersons confirmed the incident occurred on Thursday. They reported that tourists scattered in panic, with some climbing trees to escape. The guide reportedly lifted a victim with his trunk, placing him near Han after the initial impact. Military and park teams secured the survivors and transported them to safety in Bakingili.

Survivor Testimonies and Injury Assessment

British survivors described the chaos as they split paths to avoid the stampede. One hiker hid in a tree stump for two hours after hearing screams. He initially thought the noise came from guides scaring the animals, but realized later that people were being attacked. He noted that one person was hit very early in the confrontation.

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Survivors found Throo Alain Mathieu Han alive but critically injured, suffering from a black eye and suspected internal bleeding. They constructed a stretcher to move him away from the scene. Despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. Two other tourists received minor treatment at Limbe Regional Hospital in the Southwest Province of Cameroon before being discharged.

Human-Wildlife Conflict and Conservation Context

Claes have been reported between trekkers and elephants on Mount Cameroon for years. African forest elephants inhabit the dense rainforests of West and Central Africa. These elusive creatures have slower reproductive rates than savanna elephants, making population recovery difficult after declines. Their strongholds are primarily in Gabon and the Republic of Congo.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature declared African forest elephants Critically Endangered in 2021. Populations dropped by 62 percent between 2002 and 2011. Habitat loss from agriculture and infrastructure, along with poaching for ivory, remains a severe threat. This tragedy underscores the escalating risks as human activity encroaches on critical wildlife habitats.