Throo Alain Mathieu Han died during an elephant encounter on Mount Cameroon while hiking with a mixed group of tourists from Britain and America.

Throo Alain Mathieu Han, a Swiss citizen, was killed by an elephant while hiking on Mount Cameroon, the highest peak in West and Central Africa. The tragic incident occurred when Han's group encountered a herd of elephants during their descent, leading to a chaotic and violent confrontation that left one man dead and several others injured or traumatized.

The Fatal Encounter on the Mountain Slope

The group consisted of four British tourists, one American, and Throo Alain Mathieu Han. They had selected a specific path on their way down the mountain that coincided with a migratory route used by elephants traveling to a nearby lake. Reports indicate the animals perceived their young to be threatened, which triggered an aggressive response from the herd. As the tourists attempted to flee, they scattered in different directions, with some individuals climbing into trees to escape the immediate danger.

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Throo Alain Mathieu Han suffered fatal injuries after falling into a ditch while running away from the animals. One of the elephants impaled him with its tusk as he lay in the depression. A British tourist was also gored during the attack, although his injuries are not considered life-threatening. The guide who was accompanying the group was reportedly lifted by an elephant trunk and placed on top of Han, who had already been struck by the animal.

Survivor Testimonies of the Ambush

British survivors described the terrifying moments of the ambush to media outlets. One survivor recounted seeing elephants nearby and deciding to run in the opposite direction of the group while others proceeded down the path. He hid in a tree stump for two hours, hearing screams that he initially thought were guides attempting to scare the elephants away. He later realized the sounds were coming from the tourists being attacked.

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Other members of the group found Han alive but severely injured after the initial charge. They observed a black eye and significant pain in his arm, suspecting internal bleeding. The group constructed a stretcher to carry him away from the scene, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter. Another British hiker described the brutality of the attack, stating that the elephants smashed into Han with considerable force.

Emergency Response and Official Investigations

Guides alerted the Mount Cameroon National Park team, which responded quickly to the situation. The park authorities, supported by the military, secured the tourists and escorted them to safety in the town of Bakingili. Authorities retrieved Han's remains from the mountain and held a crisis meeting at the sub-prefect's office in Idenau. This meeting included administrative and forestry officials to discuss the incident and the safety of future visitors.

Two other tourists sustained minor injuries and were treated at the Limbe Regional Hospital in the Southwest Province of Cameroon before being released. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests and Wildlife provided updates on the investigation, confirming that the group had chosen a path shared by migrating elephants. The official statement emphasized that the animals reacted defensively, likely perceiving a threat to their calves during the encounter.

Context of Human-Elephant Conflict in the Region

Clashes between trekkers and the heavy elephant presence on Mount Cameroon have persisted for years. African forest elephants, which inhabit the dense rainforests of West and Central Africa, are distinct from their savanna counterparts. These forest elephants have a much slower reproductive rate, meaning their populations cannot recover from declines as quickly as savanna elephants. Their last strongholds are primarily located in Gabon and the Republic of Congo, with smaller populations in countries such as Cameroon.

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The African forest elephant was declared Critically Endangered by the IUCN in 2021. The species faces severe threats from habitat loss due to agriculture, livestock farming, and infrastructure development. Poaching for ivory remains the most immediate danger, with populations declining by 62 percent between 2002 and 2011. During that same period, the species lost 30 percent of its geographical range, highlighting the urgent conservation challenges facing these elusive animals.