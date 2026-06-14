Swiss cast ballots on right-wing’s bid to cap country’s population at 10 million

While many countries have limits on immigration, none has ever voted to limit its population, a requirement that would force a drastic overhaul in Switzerland.

An advert for the Yes campaign, for the vote on the "No to 10 Million" immigration initiative on the outskirts of Zurich, Switzerland, on June 11.are casting final ballots Sunday on an initiative championed by the top right-wing party to cap the rich Alpine country’s population at 10 million.

Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content. Critics call the bid a self-inflicted wound, saying the boom in migration over the last generation has brought foreign labor and skills to sectors such as healthcare, finance, pharmaceuticals, and technology. Some also worry the proposal, if approved, will weaken critical ties with Brussels. The E.U. is Switzerland’s top trading partner.

The Swiss People’s Party put forward the “sustainability initiative” measure, saying Swiss infrastructure, housing, social programs, natural resources and way of life have been strained by demographic growth. Swiss democracy gives voters a direct say in policymaking through referendums typically held four times a year. Most ballots are cast through the mail, and in-person voting ends at noon local time on Sunday.

If the population reaches 9.5 million before then, the government would be forced to restrict asylum, family reunification and residency permits, and may have to scrap Switzerland’s E.U. deal on the free movement of people. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has reported that Switzerland had a foreign-born population of 32% as of 2024, behind only Luxembourg and Australia among the group’s 38 member countries.

International migration has long been a sensitive issue in Europe, as nations grapple with an aging population and increasing anti-foreigner sentiment. While that sentiment in other European countries centers on migrants from the developing world, most foreigners in Switzerland are Europeans. Since Switzerland and the EU eased restrictions on citizens living and working across their borders in 2002, the Swiss population has grown by 23%, to 9.1 million as of the end of last year.

Economic output has also increased, up 24% over the same period, government data show. Swiss voters have repeatedly tackled the immigration issue over the last half-century. Only one such referendum — “Against mass immigration” in 2014 — narrowly passed, after campaigners stoked fears about overpopulation and rising numbers of Muslims in the country.





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