Swiss cast ballots on right-wing's bid to cap country's population at 10 million

Voters in Switzerland are casting final ballots on a proposal to cap the country's population at 10 million.

Trump and Pakistan say Iran deal could be signed Sunday but Tehran signals more time is neededA woman's hypothermia death in Pittsburgh after her release from ICE custody is ruled a homicideTrump's name is gone from the Kennedy Center's facade after court rulingsThe Comeback Knicks are the Champion Knicks.

Brunson scores 45, and New York tops Spurs for titleYou can ignore AI giants like SpaceX, but your 401 won'tViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorFatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin ZooA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyThe World in PicturesNewsom opens millions of dollars of voter-approved funding to help address Tijuana River pollutionChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itAnthropic pledges $200 million to research AI's economic impact as CEO suggests job loss solutionsWhy ordering takeout or calling the dog walker might lead to a happier relationshipA viral photo of Pope Leo XIV and a Barcelona boy sparked an emotional search for his familyEstallan choques en capital del Congo por propuesta de cambios al límites de mandato presidencialWhat to know about a possible deal to end the Iran warThe Afternoon WireSome people are making guns with 3D printers.

A new law seeks to cancel their print jobsEmboldened Senate Democrats block even bipartisan bills in hardball approach to counter TrumpAs Bay Area hosts World Cup, empty red seats are everywhere at Levi's StadiumFrom rockets to brain implants, here's a look at Elon Musk's vast empireLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesHow a Syrian farmer, a burning field and missile debris came together in one frameEl Nino is here and scientists fear it'll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, firesOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeHow parents can talk to their kids about vaping as FDA authorizes some flavored e-cigarettesThe AP's gardening expert has a list of 10 top-performing new plants for this seasonPope Leo XIV’s flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aidAP estuvo allí: La cumbre de 1975 en un castillo francés que sembró la semilla del futuro G7Trump dice que ataque militar de EEUU mató a líder de la banda Tren de Aragua con ayuda de Venezuela





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