Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, facing accusations of using foreign funds to influence US elections, has donated millions to liberal causes through his nonprofit, the Berger Action Fund. The donations, channeled through the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a major left-wing dark money group, raise concerns about foreign influence in American politics.

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss , long accused of using foreign money to influence American elections, has again injected millions into liberal causes through his nonprofit, the Berger Action Fund. New tax filings reveal that between April 2023 and March 2024, the Berger Action Fund transferred $34.4 million to the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a major left-wing dark money group known for its influence on state-level ballot measures.

The Sixteen Thirty Fund, in turn, funneled funds to a wide array of progressive organizations, including Climate Power, the League of Conservation Voters, and the American Civil Liberties Union.Wyss's strategy leverages a loophole in campaign finance law. While foreigners are prohibited from directly spending money on elections, they can donate to 501(c)(4) groups like the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which are allowed to spend on ballot measures and other political activities. This allows foreign individuals like Wyss to indirectly influence American policy and elections through these non-profit organizations.While the Sixteen Thirty Fund insists its grants are not used to support or oppose political candidates, its activities have raised concerns about foreign influence in US politics. Critics argue that Wyss's donations, combined with the lack of transparency surrounding dark money groups, create an avenue for foreign actors to manipulate American elections and policy decisions. The organization's recent tax filings show a significant decrease in donations compared to the previous year, but its massive asset holdings remain a source of scrutiny. The Sixteen Thirty Fund's impact on American elections continues to be debated, with concerns about its transparency and potential for foreign influence fueling ongoing scrutiny





