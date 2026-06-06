Swiss Bar Co-Owner Faces New Forgery Charge Over Fatal Fire

Jessica Moretti, co-owner of the Swiss nightclub where a New Year's fire killed 41 people, was charged with falsifying an invoice for sound-insulation foam that may have fueled the blaze.

A co-owner of the Swiss bar ravaged by a deadly fire that killed 41 people was charged with forging an invoice for sound-insulation foam on Friday.

Jessica and Jacques Moretti already face charges including manslaughter by negligence and arson by negligence over the blaze at their bar Le Constellation, in the Crans-Montana ski resort in the early hours of January 1. As prosecutors questioned the French couple at an investigation hearing in Sion in southwest Switzerland, Jessica Moretti's lawyers confirmed she faced a new charge of falsifying a document.

The charge is linked to a falsified invoice believed to be central to the case, though her lawyers said she was innocent and the document was not relevant to the case. The invoice was for the sound-insulation foam that lined the ceiling of the bar's basement, which prosecutors say ignited when champagne bottles with sparklers attached were raised into the air.

Most of those killed were teenagers, many aged 16 and under, while 115 others were also injured in the blaze. Moretti's lawyers said their client had willingly provided an invoice to investigators for a 2015 purchase. They insisted that the charge was clearly unrelated to the tragedy. Lawyers for the victims' families saw it differently, stating that the invoice raises very legitimate questions.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the 10-hour-long hearing, Jessica Moretti's lawyer said his client sometimes feels that what she is being criticised for is surviving. Among those present at the hearing was Laetitia Brodard-Sitre, whose 16-year-old son Arthur died in the disaster. She accused the Morettis of playing the victim during the hearing, saying they take no responsibility.

The Morettis have been questioned twice since the criminal investigation against them was opened but not since February and never together. Lawyers for the families complained that Friday's hearing was too late in the investigation, and that little had been done to guard against evidence tampering and collusion. They noted that the couple shares a household, calling it the Everest of collusion. Fourteen people are under criminal investigation in connection with the disaster, including several current and former local officials.

The fire at Le Constellation started just after midnight on New Year's Day, when celebratory sparklers attached to champagne bottles ignited flammable soundproofing foam in the basement ceiling. The blaze spread rapidly, trapping many victims, mostly teenagers, in the crowded club. Emergency services faced challenges due to the remote location and the early hour. The tragedy has led to widespread grief and calls for stricter safety regulations in nightlife venues.

Investigations have focused on the use of flammable materials and the adequacy of fire exits. The Morettis have maintained their innocence throughout. The hearing on Friday was attended by many victims' relatives, who expressed frustration with the pace of justice. The case has drawn significant media attention in Switzerland and France, given the high death toll and the young age of many victims.

As the legal process continues, the community in Crans-Montana remains in mourning. The new forgery charge adds another layer to a case already marked by allegations of negligence and cover-up. The investigation is expected to continue for several more months, with further hearings and potential trials ahead





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Switzerland Nightclub Fire Forgery Negligence Legal Proceedings

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