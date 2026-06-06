Swiss Bar Co-Owner Charged with Forging Invoice in Deadly Fire That Killed 41

Jessica Moretti, co-owner of Le Constellation, faces a new charge of document forgery linked to the fire that killed 41 teenagers and injured 115. The couple already faces manslaughter charges.

A co-owner of the Swiss bar devastated by a catastrophic fire that killed 41 people was charged on Friday with forging an invoice for sound-insulation foam.

Jessica and Jacques Moretti, the French couple who owned Le Constellation in the Crans-Montana ski resort, already face charges including manslaughter and arson by negligence for the blaze that erupted in the early hours of January 1. As prosecutors interrogated the couple at an investigation hearing in Sion, southwestern Switzerland, Jessica Moretti's lawyers confirmed she faces a new charge of falsifying a document.

The charge relates to a forged invoice believed to be central to the case, though her lawyers maintain her innocence and argue the document is irrelevant. The invoice is for the sound-insulation foam that lined the basement ceiling, which prosecutors say ignited when champagne bottles with attached sparklers were raised into the air. Most of the victims were teenagers, many aged 16 or younger, and 115 others were injured.

The Morettis' lawyers stated that their client voluntarily provided the invoice to investigators for a 2015 purchase. They emphasized that it was a real transaction, simply recorded under a different name in the accounts, and insisted the charge is clearly unrelated to the tragedy.

However, lawyers representing the victims' families viewed it differently. The invoice raises very legitimate questions, said lawyer Christophe de Galembert, adding that they have no answers. Speaking after the 10-hour hearing, lawyer Yael Hayat noted that Jessica Moretti sometimes feels she is being criticized for surviving. Among those present was Laetitia Brodard-Sitre, whose 16-year-old son Arthur died in the disaster.

She accused the Morettis of playing the victim during the hearing, stating they take no responsibility and questioning how parents who visit their children's graves daily are expected to react. The Morettis have been questioned twice since the criminal investigation began, but not since February and never together. Lawyers for the families complained that Fridays hearing came too late in the investigation, with little done to prevent evidence tampering and collusion.

Lawyer Gilles-Antoine Hofstetter described the couple as sharing a household, calling it the Everest of collusion, and suggested their versions have likely been coordinated. Fourteen people are under criminal investigation in connection with the disaster, including several current and former local officials. The case continues to unfold as the community mourns the loss of young lives and seeks justice for the victims and their families





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Swiss Bar Fire Jessica Moretti Manslaughter Charges Document Forgery Crans-Montana

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