Swiss Bar Co-Owner Charged With Document Forgery After Fatal Fire That Killed 41

Jessica Moretti, co-owner of Le Constellation bar where a fire killed 41, mostly teenagers, faces new forgery charges amid investigation into negligence and arson allegations. Victims' families question accountability.

A co-owner of a Swiss bar that was devastated by a deadly fire resulting in 41 fatalities has been charged with forging an invoice for sound-insulation foam.

Jessica and Jacques Moretti, a French couple, already face charges including manslaughter by negligence and arson by negligence concerning the blaze at their establishment, Le Constellation, located in the Crans-Montana ski resort. The incident occurred in the early hours of January 1. During an investigation hearing in Sion, southwest Switzerland, prosecutors questioned the couple, and Jessica Moretti's lawyers confirmed she now faces an additional charge of falsifying a document.

This charge is connected to a falsified invoice believed to be central to the case, though her legal representatives assert her innocence and argue the document is irrelevant to the tragedy. The invoice pertained to sound-insulation foam that lined the ceiling of the bar's basement, which prosecutors allege ignited when champagne bottles with attached sparklers were raised into the air.

The majority of the victims were teenagers, many aged 16 and younger, and an additional 115 individuals sustained injuries in the fire. According to Moretti's lawyers, their client voluntarily provided an invoice to investigators for a 2015 purchase. They stated, "This was a real purchase that was simply recorded in the accounts under a different name," maintaining that the charge is "clearly unrelated" to the disaster.

Conversely, lawyers representing the victims' families expressed concern, with attorney Christophe de Galembert telling reporters that the invoice raises "very legitimate questions" but "We have no answers.

" Another attorney, Yael Hayat, indicated that his client, Jessica Moretti, "sometimes feels that in reality, what she is being criticised for is surviving. " Laetitia Brodard-Sitre, the mother of 16-year-old Arthur, who perished in the fire, attended the hearing and accused the Morettis of "playing the victim," stating, "They take no responsibility... How do you expect us, the parents, who visit our children's graves every day, to react.

" The Morettis have been interrogated twice since the criminal investigation commenced but had not been questioned together since February. Lawyers for the families criticized Friday's hearing as occurring too late in the investigation and voiced concerns about potential evidence tampering and collusion, noting that the couple shares a household. Attorney Gilles-Antoine Hofstetter remarked, "This is a couple who share a household: it's the Everest of collusion," adding, "There's a strong chance their versions have been coordinated.

" A total of fourteen individuals are under criminal investigation in connection with the disaster, including several current and former local officials





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Switzerland Fire Bar Le Constellation Crans-Montana Jessica Moretti Jacques Moretti Manslaughter Arson Negligence Invoice Forgery Sound-Insulation Foam Teenagers Victims Parents Investigation Prosecutors Lawyers Collusion Local Officials

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