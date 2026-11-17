Swiss Air has refunded a £69 cancellation fee to a London passenger after their AI chatbot incorrectly denied a free rebooking within the 24-hour grace period.

Swiss Air has agreed to reimburse a London resident for a £69 cancellation fee that was incorrectly charged by its artificial intelligence chat service. The airline confirmed that the passenger was entitled to a free rebooking under standard industry practices, acknowledging that the automated system failed to apply the correct conditions. This incident highlights significant gaps in how digital customer service tools handle routine consumer rights and exceptions.

The Booking Error And Immediate Charge

The sequence of events began when a passenger intended to book a flight from Geneva to London Heathrow. The traveler specifically wanted to reserve a Swiss Air flight departing at 15:55 on a selected date. However, while dealing with a technical issue on the booking website, the user accidentally selected the 13:45 service instead. Less than five minutes later, the passenger attempted to correct the mistake by using Swiss Air's AI chat service to cancel and rebook the ticket.

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At the time, the passenger was unaware of the standard 24-hour grace period that typically allows travelers to change bookings without penalty. Consequently, the AI assistant processed the cancellation and issued a charge of £69. The passenger only discovered the error later, realizing that the strict application of the fee was unjustified given the short timeframe between the initial booking and the correction.

Investigation And Corporate Admission

After complaining to Swiss Air, also known as SWISS, via email and receiving no response, the case was escalated through a third-party inquiry. The airline reviewed the passenger's account and concluded that the rebooking should have been processed free of charge. A spokesperson for Swiss Air stated that the company is now reviewing the interaction with the chat assistant to determine exactly what information was provided to the passenger.

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The airline acknowledged that the applicable conditions were not clearly communicated during the automated conversation. The spokesperson expressed regret that the information provided was insufficiently clear and recognized the frustration this situation caused to the customer. This admission suggests that the AI system may have lacked the contextual awareness to recognize the immediate nature of the rebooking request.

Industry Standards For Flight Changes

While not a legal requirement in all jurisdictions, many major airlines allow passengers to change their flights within 24 hours of booking without incurring cancellation or rebooking charges. Under these terms, passengers only pay the difference in ticket price if the new flight costs more. The AI assistant's refusal to apply this standard practice was described as unreasonable, particularly since the passenger had clearly indicated they had paid for the flights only moments before.

Experts suggest that speaking to a human agent might have prevented this error, as a representative would likely have applied common sense to the immediate rebooking request. However, accessing human support is often difficult for travelers, making automated systems the primary point of contact for many customer service interactions. This incident underscores the risks of relying solely on AI for nuanced customer service decisions.

Lessons For Digital Customer Service

This case serves as a cautionary tale for both airlines and consumers regarding the limitations of automated customer support. While AI chatbots are efficient for handling high volumes of queries, they may struggle with context-dependent exceptions like immediate booking errors. Swiss Air's decision to refund the fee and review its chatbot protocols indicates a willingness to improve these systems.

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Passengers are advised to be aware of the 24-hour grace periods offered by most carriers and to act quickly if they make a booking error. Keeping records of booking confirmations and timestamps can also help resolve disputes with airlines or their automated systems more effectively. As AI becomes more prevalent in travel booking, clear communication of rights and exceptions remains a critical challenge for the industry.