Swiss Air acknowledges fault after its AI chatbot incorrectly charged a passenger £69 for a booking mistake. The airline has refunded the fee and admitted the system failed to apply the standard 24-hour grace period policy.

A passenger from London, identified as R.H., recently secured a refund of £69 from Swiss Air after an automated customer service error initially denied their request for a fee-free rebooking. The incident highlights growing concerns regarding the reliability of artificial intelligence interfaces in handling complex consumer rights, specifically the widely recognized 24-hour booking window. R.H. had attempted to secure a flight from Geneva to London Heathrow, intending to select a Swiss Air service departing at 15:55 on a specific date. However, a technical glitch on the airline's website distracted the traveler, resulting in the accidental booking of an earlier 13:45 service instead.

AI Chatbot Errors Trigger Unjust Cancellation Fees

R.H. acted quickly to rectify the mistake, using Swiss Air's AI chat service to cancel the incorrect flight and rebook the intended schedule. This process occurred less than five minutes after the initial booking. Despite the minimal time elapsed and the clear intent to correct a clerical error, the automated system levied a £69 cancellation fee. It is a standard industry practice for many major carriers to allow changes within 24 hours of booking without penalty, covering only any difference in ticket prices. The AI assistant failed to recognize this context, treating the rapid change as a standard cancellation requiring a fee.

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Swiss Air Admits Fault and Issues Full Refund

After R.H. complained via email and received no response, journalist Sally Hamilton intervened on behalf of the passenger. Upon direct contact, Swiss Air reviewed the case and concluded that the passenger was indeed entitled to rebook without charges. A company spokesman stated they are also reviewing the interaction with the chat assistant to understand what information was provided to the passenger and why applicable conditions were not clearly communicated during the conversation. The airline regretted that the information provided was not sufficiently clear and understood the frustration this situation caused. Swiss Air has since processed the refund, acknowledging the system's failure.

Sally Hamilton Highlights Systemic AI Shortcomings

Sally Hamilton noted that the AI chat assistant's refusal to apply common sense was particularly frustrating, given that R.H. had fed in all information about the original flights and made it clear they had paid for them only moments before. She suggested that speaking to a real person might have resolved the issue immediately, though she acknowledged that reaching human customer support is often difficult. The case serves as a stark example of where automation lacks the nuance required for fair consumer treatment. The airline's admission of fault validates the passenger's position that the charge was unjustified under standard booking policies.

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Broader Implications for Airline Customer Service

This incident underscores the risks airlines face as they increasingly rely on automated systems for customer interactions. While AI can handle routine queries, it often struggles with exceptions and nuanced consumer rights like the 24-hour grace period. The failure to process the rebooking correctly initially damaged trust between Swiss Air and the customer. The subsequent refund and apology were necessary steps to mitigate reputational harm. Such errors can lead to negative publicity and loss of consumer confidence in the brand's customer service infrastructure. Airlines must ensure their AI tools are properly calibrated to recognize and apply standard passenger rights policies automatically.

Next Steps for AI Regulation and Airline Policy

Swiss Air's review of the chatbot interaction suggests that the airline may implement changes to prevent similar errors in the future. It remains unclear whether the AI will be updated to automatically recognize booking times within the 24-hour window or if additional human oversight will be required for such cases. For consumers, the lesson is to act swiftly and keep records of interactions when dealing with automated systems. If an AI assistant fails to apply standard policies, escalating the issue through direct channels, as R.H. eventually did, can lead to corrections. This case reinforces the importance of maintaining a fallback option for human customer support in the digital age.