Tackle swirl marks, light scratches, and dull paint at home with this nine-piece detailing kit, now at a deep discount.

Keeping your car's paint looking its best doesn't have to mean paying for professional detailing. Chemical Guys makes the process more approachable with its TORQX Random Orbital Polisher Kit.

The TORQX is ourDesigned for beginners and experienced detailers alike, the TORQX uses a dual-action polishing motion to help remove light scratches, swirl marks, oxidation, and water spots while restoring shine. Its variable-speed controls let you adjust the polishing action depending on the job, whether you're correcting paint imperfections or applying a finishing polish. Along with the polisher, you get three Hex-Logic foam pads for cutting, polishing, and finishing, plus four Chemical Guys compounds and polishes.

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That means you can tackle multiple stages of paint correction without purchasing an assortment of additional products. The random-orbital design also makes the TORQX more forgiving than a traditional rotary polisher, particularly for drivers attempting paint correction for the first time. At $161, this Chemical Guys kit offers an accessible entry into DIY paint correction without piecing together a setup from scratch. Whether you're refreshing your daily driver or shopping for a car enthusiast, it's a worthwhile Black Friday pickup.

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