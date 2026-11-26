Qiantan Taikoo Li and Siam Piwat's partnership is designed to enhance cross-boarder membership privileges, expands upon the Global Privilege Partnership network of Siam Piwat.

The collaboration links Taikoo Li Qiantan’s customer loyalty and lifestyle ecosystem with that of membership programs at Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, IconSiam and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok.

Taikoo Li Qiantan said the partnership will help the luxury shopping mall better service “high-net-worth and upper-middle-market consumers. ” A wide range of privileges will include “exclusive VIP services, brand benefits, concierge services and cross-border shopping perks,” Qiantan Taikoo Li said in a statement. -Bangkok journey, delivering a smoother and more seamless shopping experience for consumers,” the statement noted.

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“The initiative aims to turn cross-border shopping from a one-off visit into an ongoing, mutually connected experience. ” Mayuree Chaipromprasith, president, corporate affairs and communications at Siam Piwat, added that the partnership will expand beyond customer privileges to include marketing collaboration, knowledge exchange and retail development.