Swinney Under Pressure to Support SNP Fraud Inquiry Amid Admissions on Financial Controls

First Minister John Swinney admits SNP financial controls were inadequate as details emerge of Peter Murrell's long-term embezzlement, including possible misuse of public Electoral Commission grants. Opposition parties demand an independent inquiry while Swinney maintains a police investigation suffices.

John Swinney is facing mounting demands to support a formal investigation into SNP financial misconduct after he acknowledged that internal party financial controls were insufficient.

His admission suggests that public funds, including policy development grants from the Electoral Commission, may have passed through a bank account that was subsequently plundered by former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell. Despite these revelations, Swinney continues to oppose a parliamentary inquiry into the affair. Court hearings have laid bare the extent of Murrell's fraudulent activity over a twelve-year period from 2010 to 2022.

Prosecutors detailed how he operated with near-complete autonomy over party finances, routinely falsifying documentation to satisfy auditors. He falsely claimed he could not access the electronic expenses system, yet was permitted to submit claims without receipts, instead providing fabricated invoices. Over an eighteen-month span, he stole £18,408 through four false expense claims. When questioned about the lack of oversight that permitted Murrell to approve his own expenses, Swinney admitted: There has not been in every respect adequate controls in place.

The systems that were in place should not have been able to be abused, but they were. The total sum embezzled by Murrell amounts to £400,310, taken primarily from the SNP's main bank account, which he controlled. According to prosecutors, the funds in that account originated mainly from membership fees, donations, and legacies. During the period of his theft, the SNP received more than £2.2 million in public policy development grants from the Electoral Commission.

Swinney was asked whether public money flowed through the compromised account. He responded that the only conceivable public funds would have been the Electoral Commission grants, which are subject to separate auditing procedures. He stated that payments from the Commission are only made after satisfaction with the submitted documentation and claimed nothing in the police investigation indicated misuse of those resources.

However, when reminded that the Commission's audits rely on information supplied by the SNP and that Murrell had deliberately misled auditors, Swinney reiterated that a separate audit covered the grants. This position contradicts his earlier unequivocal statement to the Scottish Parliament that It is SNP supporters' money that has been embezzled, and not public money. Opposition parties have seized on the discrepancy.

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay asserted that the new evidence indicates Murrell did indeed steal from taxpayers, directly challenging Swinney's parliamentary denial. Findlay also dismissed any portrayal of Murrell as a sophisticated criminal mastermind, arguing the narrative instead shows he stole brazenly for years under the noses of then-party leader Nicola Sturgeon and other senior figures, including Swinney. These developments intensify calls for a full, independent inquiry.

Findlay stated the need for an unsparing examination of critical questions, regardless of the political fallout for Swinney and others. Last week, Swinney rejected a proposed inquiry by the Scottish Parliament, arguing that the lengthy police investigation was sufficient. In response, some MPs have suggested a Commons committee might instead conduct an inquiry.

SNP and Green members on Holyrood's business bureau recently blocked an emergency debate on the matter, but Scottish Labour intends to use its parliamentary time next week to force a vote. Swinney defended his stance, saying: I don't think there's a case for that, because we have actually had a thorough and comprehensive police investigation that has lasted for many years. The legal processes have taken their course.

He expressed horror at the court's findings, calling it a colossal breach of trust and a systematic series of criminal actions by Murrell. He insisted the party has since reformed its financial oversight. When asked what he would say to Murrell, an emotional Swinney replied: I honestly wouldn't know where to start. I can't adequately convey the sense of betrayal I feel.

I feel absolutely gutted at the behaviour that has been perpetrated against decent, hard-working members in the party who just simply wanted to do their best for the cause. I'm utterly devastated. Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie added to the criticism, noting that Murrell had lied consistently and produced false invoices to deceive auditors. She argued that because Murrell submitted numerous falsified documents, the SNP's own financial paperwork cannot be trusted as a credible source of information.

The episode has become a major political scandal, focusing scrutiny on the SNP's internal governance during Nicola Sturgeon's leadership and the extent to which senior figures were aware of or ignored warning signs





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