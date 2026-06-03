Swinney Under Fire as SNP Fraud Scandal Deepens: Public Money May Have Been Stolen

First Minister John Swinney admits inadequate controls as court reveals Peter Murrell's 12-year embezzlement of over £400,000, including possible public funds, sparking calls for a parliamentary inquiry.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney is facing mounting demands to support a parliamentary inquiry into a massive fraud scandal involving the Scottish National Party ( SNP ) after he conceded that the party's financial controls were inadequate and that public money may have been siphoned from a bank account controlled by former chief executive Peter Murrell .

During a court hearing on Tuesday, devastating new details emerged about Murrell's 12-year embezzlement scheme, during which he stole over £400,000 from the party. Swinney, who had previously denied that public funds were involved, now admits that taxpayer money from the Electoral Commission's policy development grants could have passed through the account that Murrell plundered. Opposition parties have described Swinney's refusal to back a full parliamentary investigation as untenable, given the sheer scale and brazenness of Murrell's crimes.

The court narrative painted a picture of almost complete lack of oversight within the SNP's financial operations. Murrell, who was married to former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, had unrestricted access to the party's main bank account and was able to sign off on his own expenses without proper checks. He repeatedly submitted false expenses, forged invoices, and misled auditors to cover his tracks. Over 18 months alone, he fraudulently claimed £18,408 through four false expense submissions.

Swinney admitted that the controls in place were not adequate and that the systems should not have been abused. The revelations have raised serious questions about how Murrell could operate unchecked for so long, especially given his close relationship with Sturgeon, who was the party leader for most of that period. The Scottish Tories have called for an independent inquiry, arguing that the police investigation, while thorough, cannot answer all the political and governance questions that have arisen.

The political fallout has been intense. Swinney, appearing visibly emotional, expressed horror and betrayal at Murrell's actions, stating he felt utterly devastated that loyal party members had been deceived.

However, he continues to resist calls for a Holyrood inquiry, insisting that the police probe and ongoing legal processes are sufficient. Scottish Labour has vowed to force a vote in parliament next week to demand a full investigation.

Meanwhile, the SNP and Green MSPs blocked an emergency debate on the issue. The scandal has also drawn attention to the role of the Electoral Commission, which provided the SNP with over £2.2 million in policy development grants during Murrell's crime spree. Swinney now concedes that public money could have been in the compromised account, though he maintains that the grants were subject to separate audits and no evidence of misuse has been found.

Critics argue that Murrell's ability to deceive auditors undermines the reliability of those audits. As the pressure mounts, Swinney's reputation hangs in the balance, with many questioning how such a massive breach of trust could go undetected for so long under his watch as a senior party figure





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