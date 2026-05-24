Swingers Gather at Butlin’s for Pre-Meet

Swingers, those who practice swinging, a non-monogamous lifestyle involving consensual group sexual activities, gather at Butlin’s Adult Weekenders events. These events cater to couples or singles who want to meet and assess compatibility through social gatherings.

It's 2 o'clock on a Saturday afternoon at Butlin’s in Skegness and I'm about to sample one of the site’s famed group activities - but I'm not about to play bingo or join a round of pitch ‘n’ putt.

I've arranged to attend a 'pre-meet' with a group of swingers at the Jellyfish Bar. A pre-meet is swinger terminology for a public event where would-be rumpy-pumpers meet - fully clothed, obviously - before anything naughty starts. This is so couples or singles can get to know each other in a social setting and assess the chemistry





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Travel Adult Swingers Adult Weekenders Butlin’S Pre-Meet Fully Clothed Assess Compatibility Non-Monogamous Lifestyle

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