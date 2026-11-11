Swing voters weigh midterm results, focus on cost of living

Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia voters discuss their mixed feelings after the midterms, expressing hope for Democratic action on affordability while wary of political gridlock.

After the November 8 2024 midterm elections, a group of self‑identified "Swing Shift" voters from Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia shared their reactions. They all voted in this year's elections and now weigh the consequences of a big Democratic pickup while hoping the new majority will tackle pressing domestic issues rather than focus on partisan fights.

How the swing voters voted

Theresa from Pennsylvania cast her ballots in a split manner, voting for President Biden in 2020, President Trump in 2024 and choosing a mix of Democratic and Republican candidates in the midterms. Jason of North Carolina split his ticket too, supporting Democrat Roy Cooper for the Senate and the Republican incumbent for the House. Gerald of Georgia, a former Trump supporter, sided with Republicans across the board, voting for President Trump in 2024 and sticking with GOP tickets in the midterms.

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Positions on the new Congress

All three voters expressed a clear preference for the incoming Democratic Congress to prioritize the cost of living. Theresa, who said she had never seen affordability issues hit her "so bad" before, said she was hopeful that the new lawmakers would bring relief soon. Jason echoed that sentiment, warning that "the Democrats now are going to spend the next two years not focusing on any of the things that they say Trump didn't do." Gerald, who noted that "Texas turned blue, South Carolina turned blue, Ohio, Kansas" as part of a "referendum of epic proportions," warned that the era of Trump leadership would likely end by 2028.

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Concerns about political gridlock

While all three voters were impressed by the Democratic gains, they simultaneously cautioned against a future filled with investigations, impeachment hearings and partisan fighting. Matthew (though not named in the source) said he was "not surprised at all by the outcome tonight" but highlighted that "the next two years are going to be full of gridlock, whining and crying." Gerald added that a "second Trump term has been exhausting" and that voters wanted tangible change from the Democrats, not just promises. Michelle from Michigan noted that "the first time I think ever since I've been voting that not one of the people that I voted for won their election," yet she still hoped the new Congress would deliver on its commitments.

What it means for the upcoming political landscape

The comments from the Swing Shift voters reflect a bipartisan call to focus on everyday concerns such as the price of gas and groceries, after years of rising inflation. They also underscore a desire to avoid another round of violence in the political arena, with several voters stressing that the new Democratic majority should work with any ongoing presidential office to reduce costs rather than engage in drone‑like investigations. The 2024 midterm results also signalled a swift shift in several previously solidly red states, which could have implications for the 2028 election cycle and the potential end of the Trump era, as predicted by Gerald.