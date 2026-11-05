Swindon Abuse Trial: Richard Wilkins Claims Snoring Was Role-Play

Richard Wilkins testifies in the Swindon abuse trial, arguing he believed Mrs Young was participating in role-play. Philip Young pleaded guilty to 56 charges against his wife.

Richard Wilkins testified at Winchester Crown Court that he believed the snoring sounds made by Joanne Young were part of a consensual role-playing scenario. The 62-year-old taxi driver from Toothill, Swindon, gave this account while denying one count of rape and one of assault by penetration charged for events in July 2016. He argued that the noise indicated active participation rather than non-consensual abuse.

Wilkins Defense On Snoring Sounds

Wilkins told the court that he responded to an advertisement placed by Philip Young on Craigslist to meet Joanne Young. As he approached the bed where Mrs Young was shackled and wearing a blindfold, he heard a snoring noise which he interpreted as part of the advertised encounter. He stated that he considered the noise to be a deliberate element of the role-playing scenario he was acting out at the time.

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Explaining his logic to the jury, Wilkins noted that if a person is asleep, climbing onto their bed would typically wake them up or cause movement. He argued that the continued snoring suggested to him that she was awake or at least aware of his presence. This detail forms a central part of his defense against the charges of rape and assault by penetration brought forward by the prosecution.

Philip Young Guilty Plea Context

The trial proceedings occur against the backdrop of Philip Young pleading guilty to multiple charges of drugging and sexually abusing his wife, Joanne Young. Over a 13-year period at their home in Swindon, Wiltshire, Philip Young committed acts that included drugging and sexual abuse. He has pleaded guilty to a total of 56 charges related to these offenses.

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Joanne Young has waived her right to anonymity, allowing her identity to be public during these proceedings. Her husband's admission of guilt underscores the severity of the long-term abuse she endured. This guilty plea has set the stage for the ongoing trial of the five other men accused of participating in the abuse of Mrs Young.

Other Defendants And Pleas

Four other men are currently on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of sexually abusing Mrs Young. Norman Macksoni, 48, of Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, has denied one count of rape. Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, of Swindon, has denied charges of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching.

Mohammed Hassan, 38, of Swindon, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual touching of Mrs Young. A sixth defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, of Street, Somerset, has admitted to one charge of assault by penetration, two of sexual assault, and one of rape. These admissions and denials are being examined as the trial continues to present evidence regarding the crimes committed against Mrs Young.

Wilkins Claims No Knowledge Of Drugs

Wilkins stated that he did not suspect Mrs Young had been drugged or was intoxicated because there was no drug paraphernalia visible in the room. He also noted that neither Philip Young nor Joanne Young smelled of alcohol at the time of the incident. He claimed he did not know she was not consenting and asserted that he would have contacted the police if he had any inkling of non-consent.

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Describing the interaction, Wilkins said that as he began to have sex with Mrs Young, she stopped snoring and began making sounds of moaning or groaning of enjoyment. She also wrapped her legs around him, which he interpreted as further signs of consent. He maintained his belief that she was consenting throughout the encounter.

Wilkins explained that he had been searching for friendship following a rough divorce at the time of the incident. He told the court that he was trying to regain confidence and get on with his life after his separation. These personal circumstances were presented by the defense to explain his motivations and state of mind when responding to the online advertisement.