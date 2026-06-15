Swimming Paul: The French Producer Who Turned a Near-Drowning Into a Stage Name

French electronic artist Swimming Paul honors his childhood rescuer with his name; rising from Paris to major festivals worldwide.

The artist known as Swimming Paul almost drowned at age six. While on vacation with his family in the French Riviera, he was splashing in a hotel pool despite being, as he later recalled, super bad at swimming.

What started as playful splashing turned into flailing and sinking. A man named Paul rescued him, pulling him to safety. Years later, when this French producer needed a stage name for his electronic music, he honored his savior by calling himself Swimming Paul. Growing up in Paris, Swimming Paul was surrounded by the sounds of The Prodigy, Fatboy Slim, and Moby.

As a teenager, he began making his own tracks, inspired by fellow countrymen Daft Punk and Justice, who were dominating the global electronic scene at the time. He notes that the cost of music production was dropping, making it accessible for young people. Over time, his style evolved by blending the high-energy of The Prodigy and Swedish House Mafia with the more introspective UK IDM of artists like Bicep, Jamie xx, and Fred again..

He started as a sound engineer for friends, sending out his music and building connections organically. In his view, it was easier to gain attention through word of mouth in a less saturated market. Swimming Paul officially launched in March 2023 with the single Your Song, which fused UK garage, stutter house, and IDM. He then committed to releasing one track per month for a year, believing that constant output is essential in today's fast-paced music world.

By October 2023, he had signed with France's Unity Group, an agency handling management, releases, publishing, and synchs. His first live show was in London in late 2024 at a 200-capacity club. Venues quickly scaled up to 400, then 1000, then 2000. By 2025, he was playing major festivals like Coachella (Do Lab stage), Tomorrowland, CRSSD, Seismic Dance Event, and Portola.

He attributes his rise to a natural, step-by-step process, with his music resonating with fans of Fred again.. , Jamie xx, Bunt. , and Overmono. He believes there is a hungry community for this new electronica, easy house, and emotional dance music.

Despite his success, Swimming Paul maintains a low profile. He refuses to show his face on social media or use TikTok, explaining that he hates talking in front of a camera and doesn't want to be trapped in a cycle of forced posting. Instead, he turns the camera on his audience, filling his Instagram with images of smiling fans holding signs and dancing at his shows.

He finds US crowds particularly enthusiastic, describing them as easy to please and eager to party. His music continues to climb, with his collaboration with Tiësto accumulating over 27 million streams on YouTube alone. Swimming Paul's journey from a near-drowning to festival stages is a testament to his resilience and the power of a unique artistic vision





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