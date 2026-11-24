U.S. Coast Guard recovers body of swimmer at San Francisco's Ocean Beach during High Surf Warning. Search suspended before recovery, with another missing surfer case pending.

A swimmer wearing a black wetsuit with a hood died after being pulled into the ocean by a large wave at San Francisco's Ocean Beach on Monday. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the recovery of the body late Monday night, ending a tense search operation that began shortly after 9 a.m. when a witness reported seeing the individual submerged and failing to resurface.

Timeline of The Ocean Beach Rescue Operation

Witnesses observed the swimmer, who appeared as a small black figure making strokes away from the coast, becoming overwhelmed by the vast and dangerous waters. By 9 a.m., the individual was spotted getting submerged by a large wave and not coming back up. Emergency responders immediately launched a significant search effort, deploying helicopters, boats, and a 47-foot Coast Guard vessel from Station Golden Gate to scour the water in an attempt to locate the missing person.

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Coast Guard Suspends Search Pending Further Data

The U.S. Coast Guard officially announced at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday that it had suspended the search effort pending amplifying information. This pause in operations lasted until Monday night, when officials confirmed that the swimmer's body had been recovered. The identity of the deceased swimmer was not disclosed to the public at this time. The suspension of the search highlighted the challenging conditions faced by rescuers in the turbulent waters off the San Francisco coast.

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Dangerous Surf Conditions Cause Coastal Flooding

The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Warning for the region, citing dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet. Officials warned of significant coastal flooding with up to 2.7 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. High tides resulted in flooding of low-lying infrastructure, numerous road closures, and coastal erosion, restricting escape routes from beaches and coastal areas.

Ongoing Search for Missing Surfer Near Pacifica

While the Ocean Beach search concluded, emergency crews continue to monitor a separate missing person case. A surfer disappeared in the water off Mussel Rock near Pacifica on Monday evening. Emergency crews launched a helicopter and boats to scour the water, and a 47-foot Coast Guard vessel out of Station Golden Gate joined the search effort for this second incident. The search for the surfer remains active, underscoring the severe hazards posed by the current marine weather conditions in the Bay Area.