Swim to survive: Free swim lessons highlight water safety as Southern Arizona heads into summer

With triple-digit temperatures already arriving in Southern Arizona, water safety experts are encouraging families to make swimming lessons a priority before the height of summer pool season.

MARANA , Ariz. — With triple-digit temperatures already arriving in Southern Arizona , water safety experts are encouraging families to make swimming lessons a priority before the height of summer pool season.

That message was on display Saturday in Marana, where British Swim School North Tucson hosted free swim lessons designed to introduce children and families to basic water-survival skills and swimming fundamentals. For parent Alexis Gonzalez, the importance of swim lessons comes down to how quickly an accident can happen.

“It only takes one second… You turn around, then they’re in the water! ” Gonzalez said. Drowning remains a major concern for Arizona families. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 nationwide and one of the leading causes of unintentional injury deaths among older children.

Arizona has historically recorded drowning rates among young children that exceed the national average, particularly in communities with large numbers of residential pools. Robyn Sawant, owner of British Swim School North Tucson, said water-safety education should begin early.

“When you look at pediatric guidelines, it is now recommended that children age 1 and above begin swim lessons,” Sawant said. “And if they are comfortable in water, they can begin even earlier. ” During Saturday’s event, instructors taught foundational skills such as safe pool entry and exit, kicking to a wall and floating on the back — techniques designed to help children stay calm and survive if they unexpectedly enter the water.

“We practice those skills,” Sawant said. “For our more advanced students, we will look at their stroke development and see ‘where can we tweak those strokes. ’” Gonzalez brought her 4-year-old son, Lucius, for his first-ever swim lesson.

“He has no fear in terms of a swimming pool,” she said. “So I want him to be able to know that when he gets into a water environment, that he knows: One, how to get out safely and how to navigate water from the deep end to the shallow end. ” Beyond safety, Gonzalez hopes swimming will create lasting childhood memories.

“His best friend, she’s in swim classes and she’s already learning how to dive,” Gonzalez said. “They’re the same age: age 4. So he’s wanting to do what she’s doing, and I think this will build those memories for the both of them. ” Local officials and swim instructors alike stress that layers of protection — including active supervision, pool barriers and formal swim lessons — remain the best defense against drowning as Arizona enters another busy summer swimming season.

City of Tucson Parks and Recreation: https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Departments/Parks-and-Recreation Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Aquatics: https://www.pima.gov/aquatics Town of Marana Aquatics and Swim Lessons: https://www.maranaaz.gov/aquatics Town of Oro Valley Aquatic Center: https://www.orovalleyaz.gov/Government/Departments/Parks-and-Recreation/Aquatic-Center City of South Tucson Parks and Recreation: https://www.southtucsonaz.gov/parks-and-recreation British Swim School North Tucson: https://britishswimschool.com/north-tucson/ —— Eddie Celaya is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born in Tucson and raised in the Phoenix area, Eddie is a life-long Arizonan and graduate of the University of Arizona who loves the desert and mountains and hates the cold.

Previously, Eddie worked in print media at the Arizona Daily Star. Share your story ideas with Eddie at edward.celaya@kgun9.com, or by connecting on Facebook or Instagram. ---- STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE





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