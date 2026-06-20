2026 deadline puts spotlight on ISO 20022 compliance readiness.

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From November 2026, fully unstructured postal addresses will no longer be supported in CBPR+ messages – payments risk being rejected or delayed if not compliant. The global messaging network noted that this change is a community‑driven standards evolution, endorsed through the formal maintenance process and a country vote. This is aimed at improving data quality and transparency in cross‑border payments. For context, ISO 20022 refers to a global data standard for modern payments.

In 2004, the International Organization for Standardization established a universal standard, ISO 20022, to bring legacy payment infrastructures into the modern world and help enable global interoperability and an improved customer experience. Analyzing XRP's Bounce Potential, Shiba Inu to Add 10% or Lose 10%? Can Zcash Get Back to the Top? Crypto Market Review's payment system and ISO 20022.

The latter is a messaging standard , whereas Ripple Payments offers a cross-border stablecoin payment solution that is a modern alternative to traditional cross-border payment rails. It leverages blockchain and digital assets such asRipple has embraced a compliance-first mindset from the outset, joining the ISO 20022 Registration Management Group standards body as far back as 2020. The fintech company made history by becoming the first Distributed Ledger Technology -focused firm to join the body.

In addition, Ripple Payments meets global standards such as ISO 20022 , ISO 27001 , and SOC 2 Type II . In this light, it is expected that Ripple will comply with requirements aimed at improving transparency in cross‑border payments.

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