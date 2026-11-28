Designed for a two-year mission, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory saw thousands of gamma-ray bursts and stars being torn apart by black holes over 22 years before burning up in Earth’s atmosphere.

, which spanned just under 22 years. As its orbital altitude fell below 275 kilometers , it could no longer continue stable astronomical observations, and it Swift had been launched on November 20, 2004, as the Swift Gamma-Ray Burst Explorer, and it began operations the following month.

In addition to a gamma-ray-burst alert telescope, it was equipped with ultraviolet and visible-light telescopes as well as an x-ray telescope, and was designed as a multi-wavelength observation satellite capable of rapidly pinpointing the locations of gamma-ray bursts—the most powerful explosions in the universe. In 2018, following the death of its first principal investigator, Neil Gehrels, NASA renamed the mission in his honor. The development of the Swift space telescope was driven by the difficulty of tracking gamma-ray bursts.

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“Swift was designed as a satellite dedicated to studying gamma-ray bursts, outbursts that came and went so quickly that no one could target them with large telescopes to learn more,”Swift detected a gamma-ray burst, pinpointed its location, relayed the information to other observatories, and then swiveled its telescope to capture images before the afterglow faded; this sequence of operations was usually finished in about a minute. Speed was particularly critical for short gamma-ray bursts, in which the emissions end in less than two seconds.