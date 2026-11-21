SMET CEO Danny Cooper says ruling out a cyberattack too fast risks missing hackers after the JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft outages and air travel ground stop.

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VideoAs federal officials and major institutions called a string of critical infrastructure disruptions isolated technical glitches, a longtime security veteran warns that hasty assurances can mask stealth intrusions, and give adversaries room to linger undetected. Amid a slew of high-profile disruptions that struck major pillars of American life over the past week, including a nationwide ground stop that halted air travel, banking outages at JPMorgan Chase and other lenders, and a service disruption at Microsoft, officials were quick to reassure the public that nothing nefarious was behind the failures.

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Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the homeland and the banking system remained secure, insisting that the disruptions showed no signs of a cyberattack or malicious activity. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton similarly stated that officials saw no evidence of a coordinated or state-sponsored attack, pointing instead to routine patching and system upgrades. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton testified Wednesday to reiterate intelligence shows the recent outages are neither related nor a result of a 'state-sponsored' attack.

"Based on what we know today … these are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes," Clayton told the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday. "They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack. "US INFRASTRUCTURE CRUMBLES AS ADVERSARIES POWER UP – LEAVING AMERICANS DANGEROUSLY EXPOSED: CYBER EXPERT To Danny Cooper, CEO of critical infrastructure security firm SMET, the speed with which those assurances were issued poses a problem.

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"A blanket statement like 'there's no malicious activity associated with any of the outages' is almost impossible from a probability perspective," Cooper told Fox News Digital. Public anxiety tends to spike around a single question in the aftermath of a major disruption: Was it a coincidence or an attack?

Public skepticism is understandable given how many"How plausible is it that all these pillars or whatever all suffered major independent technical failures within a five- or six-day window?

" Cooper asked. "I think highly improbable. And I understand why the American public is calling this into question and deeply empathize with that. The pattern recognition is there.

" DUFFY: INVESTIGATORS EXAMINING 2 ROUTERS AFTER NATIONWIDE FAA GROUND STOP, NO SIGNS OF FOREIGN CYBERATTACK Even when officials point to routine maintenance or aging hardware, Cooper argued that ruling out foul play too quickly skips investigative steps that take time to execute properly, which could potentially undermine efforts to fix vulnerabilities and prevent future incidents. A person looks at a departures board showing delays and cancellations at LaGuardia airport on Nov. 13, in New York City.

The Federal Aviation Administration had ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights, one of several critical infrastructure that experienced outages or issues last week, raising questions about the cause of the stoppages.

"If a company or the government is making a statement that is as bold as 'we are certain there is no malicious activity here' without having the time to actually do an appropriate investigation, in the case of this sort of cyber domain, some cyber forensics and a full audit of what transpired, that's not quite how it works," she said. "On the physical side, being able to fully interrogate what has happened in the environment, who was there, and so on about what is happening in the periphery and what led up to that moment in time, those things take time.

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" An instant"nothing to see here" message can also deepen public suspicion, Cooper said, particularly when multiple institutions and agencies echo that conclusion before audits can be completed. A general view of Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States, on November 13, 2026, as passengers face delays and strandings after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for all flights.

"The administration has repeatedly offered conflicting statements about the causes of the outages," DNC Deputy Communications Director Kendall Witmer said in a statement. "Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin suggested that SI – Trump’s preferred name for – is responsible for the multiple outages that have occurred in recent days, according to a"very smart" tech guy he talked to.

Then, yesterday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio contradicted Mullin and would not attribute the outages to AI.

"Much of the official explanation surrounding the November disruptions centered on software updates and system upgrades. Organizations frequently schedule maintenance and can experience downtime when rolling out changes at scale, especially if teams move too quickly, Cooper noted.

"If companies are disproportionately moving to execute these sorts of upgrades en masse, then yes, it's possible that you would have a higher number of downtime or outages," she said. "But it's also quite possible that, particularly given the sophistication of cyber adversaries, whether it's hackers, whether it's non-state entities, whether it's nation-state entities, it's also possible that they are using those software updates or upgrades or patches and in those moments actually