Swift and Lively Text Leak Sparks Rumors About Taylor Swift's Friendship With Keleigh

Leaked text messages between singer's friend Blake Lively and pop star Taylor Swift have ignited speculation that the beloved singer's friendship with longtime confidant Keleigh ended after the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, as the stars' earlier bond fractured over differing lifestyles and a lack of support. The fallout comes as the pop icon prepares for a wedding and more rumors swirl amid a busy touring schedule.

that it all started when Blake Lively ’s texts were leaked during the Justin Baldoni trial, including those she and Swift had shared. Apparently, these texts shocked Keleigh , and insiders claimed she “couldn’t believe they were talking like that to each other.

”earlier this month that “Taylor and Keleigh grew apart due to differences in their lifestyles. ” Many wondered what the heck this meant, but those DailyMail insiders alleged something pretty bad. Keleigh allegedly tried to keep the friendship going but didn’t feel like a priority, especially when Swift reportedly didn’t reach out to the Tellers when they lost their home during the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

“That was the nail in the coffin of the friendship,” the insider alleged, with another claiming Swift didn’t reach out because she was “exhausted” after her record-breaking Eras Tour. We’re sure more will come out as we near Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce, but wow, these allegations has everyone switching sides.and Ashley Avignone attend Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.

For those who don’t know, Swift and Keleigh’s friendship started in 2015 when the latter shouted out Swift’sTaylor Swift & Travis Kelce Received an Unexpected Piece of Marriage Advice From an A-ListerPlus Icon





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