Swift and Kelce Celebrate Their Cavaliers Fandom and Plan an Officiated Wedding

Swift and Kelce, both 36, have expressed their unwavering support for the Cavaliers, with Kelce often seen wearing his team's cap and Swift wearing a black tank top while attending events. In recent weeks, they have been stepping out regularly and have plans for an off-the-books wedding.

Swift and Kelce, both 36, got into the pivotal game with animated reactions as the Knicks and Cavaliers battled for Eastern Conference supremacy at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, May 23.

(As of publication, the Knicks lead the series 2-0. ) The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was decked out in his Cavs cap and a short-sleeved denim shirt and jeans while Swift wore a black tank top and jeans. Swift and Kelce often keep a low profile during the NFL offseason, but they have been stepping out regularly in recent weeks.

They were out again the following night when they attended a private function in Bushwick, Brooklyn, where Swift turned heads in a golden Maria Lucia Hohan allar cutout silk mousseline gown with Aquazzura’s Tequila Sandal 105 heels and an Ari Clutch bag. Travis went for a dark pinstriped suit and black sunglasses. Swift is making it clear she is playing no games when it comes to supporting her end zone love.

The pop star was spotted in Kansas City this weekend, lighting up Arrowhead Stadium in more ways than one as she cheered on her fiancé during the Chiefs’ 30-17 victory over. to Travis by humorously posting that ‘your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married. ’ Swift and Kelce are expected to tie the knot this year, but no exact date has been confirmed





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