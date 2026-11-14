Sweetpea Season 2 Trailer Reveals New Copycat Killer Mystery for Ella Purnell

Sweetpea season 2 shifts to a mystery thriller as Ella Purnell's Rhiannon faces a copycat killer. Discover how the plot changes for the November 26 premiere.

Ella Purnell returns to television screens as Rhiannon Lewis in the highly anticipated second season of the crime thriller series Sweetpea. The show premieres in the United Kingdom on November 26, 2026, and will subsequently debut in the United States on Starz in early 2027. Purnell, previously known for her roles in Arcane and Fallout, has solidified her status as a leading actress in screen adaptations. Her performance as a woman who transforms from a socially awkward junior reporter into a vigilante serial killer continues to captivate global audiences. The new season promises to evolve the narrative beyond the dark comedy and crime drama elements that defined the first installment.

Copycat Killer Introduces Mystery Elements

Sweetpea season 2 shifts the genre focus by introducing a copycat killer who begins mimicking Rhiannon's murder methods. The official trailer reveals that Rhiannon must now hunt down this impostor rather than simply evading law enforcement. This new antagonist does not adhere to Rhiannon's personal code of only targeting individuals who deserve punishment. The copycat's indiscriminate violence creates a dangerous situation where Rhiannon risks being implicated in crimes she did not commit. The series transforms into a cat-and-mouse mystery where every clue could lead to Rhiannon's exposure or the capture of her rival.

Also read The Last of Us Season 3 Confirmed for 2027 as Final Season Takes Shape

Rhiannon's Moral Code Faces New Threats

Rhiannon Lewis originally justified her killings by targeting people she deemed morally corrupt. Her actions in the first season, including the murder of her boyfriend AJ, already challenged this self-imposed rule. The introduction of the copycat forces Rhiannon to confront the reality that her vigilante justice is no longer unique. As a junior reporter, Rhiannon possesses natural investigative skills that she must now use to uncover the truth. She must balance her professional duties with the urgent need to stop the new killer. This dual role adds complexity to her character as she tries to solve the mystery while hiding her own past crimes.

Character Dynamics and New Cast Members

The second season introduces several established characters who have witnessed Rhiannon's darker side. These individuals may serve as potential nemesis or obstacles in her quest to control the narrative. Newcomers to the cast will add fresh drama and complexity to the storyline. The production team aims to use these changes as a breath of fresh air for the series. By expanding the cast and deepening existing relationships, the show maintains viewer engagement through interpersonal conflicts. Rhiannon's isolation intensifies as she faces threats from both inside and outside her immediate circle.

Advertisement

Future Seasons and Source Material Adaptations

Rhiannon's reign of terror appears to be only beginning as she becomes increasingly bloodthirsty and impulsive. The narrative potential for multiple seasons exists due to the remaining books in the source material. Producers could potentially adapt five seasons, one for each book in the series. The television adaptation has already made significant changes from the original novels. However, the core plot trajectory allows for Rhiannon's full chaotic potential to be explored on screen. Sky and Starz have confirmed the release dates, ensuring the story will continue to develop over the coming years.

Release Schedule and International Availability

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the new episodes starting on November 26, 2026. The series will reach American audiences on Starz during the early months of 2027. This staggered release schedule allows the production to build anticipation globally. The shift toward a more violent and psychotic characterization in later seasons aligns with the source novels. Fans can expect Rhiannon to become less restrained as the series progresses. The evolution from dark comedy to intense mystery thriller ensures a compelling viewing experience for subscribers.