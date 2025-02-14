Sweeten Valentine's Day with These Food Deals

Show your love this Valentine's Day with delicious food deals from your favorite restaurants. From free pretzels to four-course dinners, we've rounded up the best offers to help you celebrate without breaking the bank.

Love is in the air — and so is the smell of food. The most romantic day of the year falls on a Friday, making date night a bit more exciting as we head into the weekend. Whether you’ve been planning a big night out for months or are planning on winging it and ordering takeout, there’s no better way to spend Feb. 14 than with some heartwarming food.

Since Valentine’s Day can get pricey, we’ve rounded up a bunch of food deals to help you save some dough while you’re showering your better half — or yourself — with love. Auntie Anne’s Auntie Anne’s rewards members can get one original or cinnamon sugar pretzel free when they buy any pretzel item (buckets excluded) at participating locations on Feb. 14. The single-use offer has to be redeemed in the chain’s app and can’t be combined with other deals. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar On Feb. 14, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar customers can order the chain’s red velvet cake shake for just $5. Bakery Lorraine Bakery Lorraine is offering TODAY.com readers 14% off six- and 12-packs of macarons using the online code MACARONS14 through Feb. 14. Bar Louie Through Feb. 16, Bar Louie is serving a four-course dinner for $69 per person. Pricing and participating can vary and the offer is only available through reservations on OpenTable. Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta is offering a Valentine’s three-course dinner for two on Feb. 14 for $69.95. Biggby Coffee Biggby Coffee customers can take advantage of two deals on Feb. 14 at participating locations: buy one, get one free or $1 off any size drink up to 24 ounces. Brio Italian Grille Brio Italian Grille is serving a Valentine’s Day three-course dinner for two for $69.99 for dine-in or takeout. Bravo! Italian Kitchen Bravo! Italian Kitchen is offering a Valentine’s Day three-course special for two on Feb. 14 for $59.99 for dine-in or takeout. Burger King Burger King rewards members can enjoy a buy-one, get-one-free Whopper deal on Feb. 14. The single-use app/website offer is available at participating U.S. locations for order ahead and isn’t valid during breakfast hours or on delivery orders. It can’t be combined with other coupons and isn’t valid in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. territories. Carvel Carvel customers can buy a $25 gift card and receive $5 in rewards through Feb. 16. The rewards can be redeemed through March 2 at participating locations. Cinnabon Through Feb. 14, Cinnabon rewards members can save 20% off a CinnaPack at participating locations. The single-use offer can’t be combined with other rewards or deals or with third-party delivery. Additionally, rewards members who buy a $25 gift card can get a $5 reward card through Feb. 14. It can be redeemed through Feb. 28 at participating locations. California Pizza Kitchen CPK is running a Sweet Deal for Two dine-in and takeout deal through Feb. 16. Starting at $55, the deal comes with a starter, two entrees (including heart-shaped pizzas) and one dessert from a prix fixe menu. Customers who purchase the Sweet Deal for Two will also get a bounceback card (valid between Feb. 17 — March 2) with additional offers. Del Taco Del Taco rewards members can get a free shake with the purchase of another between Feb. 14 — 16 while ordering in the app or on the chain’s website. The single-use offer isn’t valid with other discounts or third-party delivery. Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company TODAY.com readers can save 15% off their total purchase of Limoncello baked goods at Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company using the code VALENTINES. Fazoli’s Through Feb. 16, Fazoli’s customers can enjoy two baked spaghetti entrees, two small drinks and two slices of cheesecake for just $25 at participating locations. The offer is valid online and in-store with the code VALENTINE25. Firehouse Subs Firehouse Subs customers can get a free medium sub when they buy a medium or large sub combo on Valentine’s Day. Harry & David Through Feb. 14, Harry & David is offering customers 20% off orders of $79+ with the code TOGETHER20. Insomnia Cookies Insomnia Cookies customers can get $5 off any order of $35+ using the code SWEETHEART through Feb. 16. Additionally, rewards members can get a free deluxe cookie between Feb. 15 — 16 when they make a purchase on Valentine’s Day. Jamba Jamba rewards members can get $10 in online rewards with every $30 in gift cards they purchase online through Feb. 14. The reward can be redeemed through April 30. KFC Between Feb. 14 — 20, KFC is offering customers free delivery on app/online orders. Last Crumb Last Crumb is offering TODAY.com readers 10% off the brand’s bestselling Core Collection using the code TODAY10 through Feb. 16. The collection comes with 12 cookies that are handmade and freshly baked with high quality ingredients. McAlister’s Deli McAlister’s Deli rewards members can get 50% off an entrée with the purchase of another at participating locations between Feb. 14 — 1





