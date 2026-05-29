Sweet, Savory & Spicy: Creative cantaloupe recipes worth trying this Summer

Move over watermelon! cantaloupe is taking center stage in some unexpected summer dishes around Houston.

, are using cantaloupe in everything from burrata plates to compressed melon salads paired with bold flavors like shishito peppers and chilled gazpacho. Cantaloupe dishes from SquableTo finish, Patton demonstrated a simple cantaloupe slushy, reinforcing the fruit’s versatility and easy appeal for summer entertaining.

Tanji Patton with Houston Life's Derrick Shore and Lauren KellyCopyright 2026 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved. Back to summer as hotter temperatures returnUniversity of Houston hires Lamar's Will Davis to lead CougarsBreaking down the voting situation across the Houston areaBug in voting check-in system causes voting centers in Fort Bend County to go downFort Bend County voting centers restored and running after roughly 2 hours of delaysIs nobody voting in Texas?

Why are runoff Election Day numbers so low? Storms likely overnight into Wednesday morning in HoustonMemorial Day weather in Houston area! Search efforts continue for missing 11-year-old boy at Surfside BeachDos personas muertas en tiroteo en un apartamento del área de Houston





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