Sweet Home: Netflix's Korean Horror Masterpiece as a Stranger Things Palate Cleanser

Sweet Home is a Korean Netflix series about a group of apartment residents surviving a monsterization plague where people transform based on their deepest desires. It blends supernatural horror, psychological tension, and ensemble drama across three seasons.

Over nine years, five seasons, and multiple spectacular finales, Netflix 's Stranger Things could have easily used its 1980s setting as a nostalgia hook. Instead, it crafted an engrossing story where a young cast grew into adults, defeated Vecna, and never lost their love for Dungeons & Dragons.

While there are earnest attempts to keep the magic alive with projects like Tales from '85 and a Stranger Things anime, one might crave a similar supernatural coming-of-age tale. Such a story already existed in Netflix's international library since 2020, blending those themes with intense body horror, killer action, memorable creature designs, and three seasons of enthralling narratives.

Sweet Home, adapted from the webtoon by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, initially seems like a predictable zombie horror series akin to The Walking Dead. However, instead of Demogorgons and psychokinetic teens, Sweet Home deals with a mysterious monster plague caused by a curse, not a viral infection. Before Sweet Home, Netflix and South Korea lacked a series quite like it.

The show presents an apocalyptic premise where humans transform into monsters based on their deepest desires, with despair as the catalyst, injecting a psychological element. At the center is Cha Hyun-su, played by Song Kang, a high school dropout who, despite trying to do the right thing, brings trouble upon his family and withdraws into his room. After losing his entire family in a car crash, he moves into the ironically named Green Home apartment complex.

Catastrophically depressed at 19, he plans to end his life on August 25. But before that, residents of the complex rapidly start showing signs of monsterization, threatening everyone including Hyun-su. Originally wanting to die and nearly becoming a monster himself, Hyun-su repeatedly demonstrates his will to live and protect others as they fortify Green Home. This is basically the premise of episode one, and things only get crazier from there.

Sweet Home season 1 shares visual elements with Stranger Things, featuring highly unusual creature designs and distinct frame rate choices, with production from Korean VFX company Westworld in its early forms. Much like Stranger Things, it drastically changed these elements in future installments. Yet Sweet Home's shot composition captures claustrophobic, decrepit hallways where humans fight, flee, or die while encountering monsters and monstrous people, with later seasons expanding its high-concept battle for survival beyond Green Home's walls.

Sweet Home quickly enthralls viewers despite not being a 1:1 adaptation of the original webtoon. If you thought Eleven's nosebleeds were excessive, the sudden onset of monsterization is preceded by profuse nosebleeds, fainting, and hallucinations, followed by grotesque transformation if humans give in to despair and desires. Some characters panic predictably, while others like medical student Lee Eun-hyeok, played by Lee Do-hyun, help organize survivors to secure shelter and food.

Others like Seo Yi-kyung, played by Lee Si-young, are easily equipped for the apocalypse. Hyun-su, Eun-hyeok, and Yi-kyung are part of a great ensemble cast who, despite setbacks like contaminated water, pregnancy, and appendicitis with no doctor, persevere. Sweet Home's central threat is the prospect of humans giving up and letting despair win.

Despite morale-crushing moments like character deaths and dwindling food supplies, they do their best to get along, quarantine anyone showing signs of turning, and stay wary of other human factions





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Sweet Home Netflix Korean Drama Horror Series Monster Transformation Apocalyptic Survival Cha Hyun-Su Webtoon Adaptation

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