A Swedish patient suffered permanent organ removal, including his penis, prostate, and bladder, after being misdiagnosed with prostate cancer by Unilabs. The error led to delayed correct diagnosis of squamous cell carcinoma. This news also covers a parallel UK case of medical negligence involving unnecessary treatment.

Unilabs, a major diagnostic services provider in Sweden, has formally admitted that a critical medical error led to the permanent removal of a man's penis, prostate, and bladder. The Health and Social Care Inspectorate confirmed the incident under the Lex Maria patient safety rules, highlighting severe flaws in the provider's diagnostic processes. This admission follows a seven-month delay that allowed the true condition to progress unchecked.

The unnamed patient first sought treatment at Skaraborg Hospital in Skövde in 2023. He was initially diagnosed with prostate cancer based on tissue samples analyzed by a pathologist employed by Unilabs. The laboratory interpreted these results as conclusive evidence of a malignancy, triggering aggressive medical interventions that ultimately resulted in life-altering amputations.

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Seven months after the initial diagnosis, more rigorous testing revealed the actual nature of the patient's condition. He was not suffering from prostate cancer, but rather from squamous cell carcinoma. This type of malignant tumor typically forms on the surface of the skin, a completely different pathology that required distinct treatment strategies. The delay in identifying the correct disease had devastating consequences.

Because the incorrect diagnosis of prostate cancer went unchallenged for seven months, the condition continued to progress. Surgeons at Skaraborg Hospital were subsequently forced to perform extensive amputations to address the perceived threat. The procedure involved removing the man's penis, along with his prostate and bladder, a radical intervention deemed necessary only after the true diagnosis was finally established.

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The removal of these essential organs has permanently altered the patient's bodily functions. He now requires openings in his abdomen to divert both urine and feces, a significant and irreversible change to his daily life. Unilabs has recorded permanent harm as the final outcome of the incident, acknowledging the serious injury caused by the initial misdiagnosis.

Despite admitting fault, Unilabs stated it remains unclear whether the extensive surgical procedure could have been avoided with an earlier correct diagnosis. The provider noted uncertainty regarding what alternative treatment would have been appropriate if the error had not occurred. They identified insufficient training and a lack of necessary expertise as underlying factors contributing to this specific blunder.

This high-profile case follows a similar medical negligence claim in the United Kingdom involving Simon Pearson. A British business director endured seven years of unnecessary cancer treatment after being misdiagnosed with polycythaemia vera and haemochromatosis. Pearson underwent forty-two painful blood-draining injections between 2017 and 2025 despite having a severe phobia of needles.

It was only after a routine appointment last June when a nurse raised concerns that tests confirmed Pearson had neither condition. He has now launched legal action with medical negligence lawyers Irwin Mitchell, seeking compensation for psychological trauma and financial losses. The trust admitted a breach of duty, accepting that proper care could have avoided the forty-two procedures.

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Both the Swedish and British cases underscore the urgent need for rigorous quality control in medical diagnostics. These incidents demonstrate how diagnostic errors can lead to irreversible harm, affecting patients' physical integrity and mental well-being. The shared outcome in both jurisdictions highlights critical vulnerabilities in healthcare systems that require immediate and comprehensive remediation.