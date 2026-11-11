Swedish DJ killed in Krakow mass shooting, UK families seek support

A tragic weekend in Krakow ended with the death of six people and injuries to fifteen in a mass shooting that has shaken both Polish and British communities.

Among those lost was James Thomas Campbell, a 32‑year‑old DJ from Ayrshire in Scotland who had been performing in the city's historic Main Market Square on Saturday afternoon. The incident, which unfolded at around 3 p.m. local time, involved a lone gunman, Michał Oksiński, who allegedly stabbed his own family members at their home on the outskirts of Krakow before driving into the bustling square and opening fire on crowds of tourists and locals.

Also read Polish Prosecutors Rule Out Far-Right Motive in Krakow Shooting Case

UK Authorities Coordinate Victim Identification and Repatriation

Police reports confirm that the gunman was shot and later died from his wounds. Investigators from Police Scotland's Counter‑Terrorism Policing unit have been coordinating closely with Polish authorities to identify the victims and provide support to families. Detective Chief Inspector David McAlinden confirmed that Campbell's family has requested privacy, and that the UK Counter‑Terrorism Policing network will work to ensure a swift repatriation process.

Meanwhile, in the UK, a 19‑year‑old British man named Harry Marchant from York was confirmed to have been injured in the attack. He sustained a gunshot wound but is currently in a stable condition and receiving treatment in Poland. His family has appealed for medical support for his recovery and are seeking assistance with his eventual return to the UK. The attack has had far‑reaching consequences beyond the immediate victims.

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Several foreign nationals were among those killed, including a 53‑year‑old Polish visual artist, Izabela Woźna, who had been preparing an art exhibition in Krakow. Her death prompted the mayor of her hometown, Jacek Gursz, to announce a memorial concert and a fundraiser for her children.

Gunman's Background and Premeditated Family Attack Revealed

The gunman's family, consisting of his parents and sister, was found dead at their residence, all with gunshot wounds to their heads, suggesting that the attacker may have carried out a premeditated family‑site attack before engaging the public. Police have described Oksiński as having been inspired by far‑right ideologies, and he was seen wearing military‑style green fatigues, a helmet and body armour. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact motive beyond this alleged ideological stance.

The incident has prompted an unprecedented cooperation between the UK and Polish law enforcement, not only to recover the bodies but also to investigate the perpetrator's background and potential extremist links. The Polish police have taken the gunman's body to the national police headquarters for further forensic analysis. The tragedy has sparked emergency response protocols across borders, highlighting the importance of rapid identification and repatriation of foreign nationals.

With the families of the victims receiving specialized support, the authorities are working to ensure that the legal, logistical and psychological aftermath is handled with care. The cases of Campbell and Marchant are currently the focus of ongoing investigations, while the broader implications for European security and cross‑border cooperation continue to unfold.

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The incident, which reportedly involved a lone gunman who opened fire on a crowd in a central tourist destination, highlights the vulnerability of public spaces and the need for heightened security measures. The authorities are reviewing the incident to improve emergency preparedness and response strategies for future events involving mass shootings, especially those driven by extremist ideologies. The international community has expressed condolences, with Polish officials urging patience as the investigation proceeds.

As the victims' families await identification and repatriation, the focus remains on offering support, ensuring transparent communication, and preventing such tragedies in the future. Description