Swedish Court Sentences ISIS Supporter for Crimes Against Yazidis

A woman who held Yazidi women and children captive in Raqqa, Syria, during ISIS rule, was sentenced in Sweden for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

A Swedish court sentenced a woman to prison on Tuesday for genocide, crimes against humanity , and war crimes . The court found that the woman, who was not named, held six Yazidi children and three women captive in Raqqa , Syria in 2015 during the reign of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria ( ISIS ). While held as slaves, the victims were forced to participate in Islamic religious practices, forbidden from observing their own religion and culture, and ordered to perform domestic chores.

The court stated that some of the victims were also assaulted and molested. The court detailed the horrific conditions the victims endured before being imprisoned by the sentenced woman. They had been captured by ISIS in August 2014 after attacks on Yazidi villages in Sinjar district, northern Iraq. Their male relatives were killed in the attacks, and the women were subjected to systematic rape by male ISIS members before being taken to the sentenced woman's home. The Stockholm District Court stated that the victims were held and abused in the woman's home for up to five months before she helped transfer them to be enslaved by other ISIS members. Some of the victims were freed by smugglers a few months after leaving the woman's home, but three of the children were not freed until years later. One young woman is still missing. The court emphasized the gravity of the crimes, stating that they represent a profound violation of fundamental human values and humanity. Exercising ownership over another human being, the court declared, is a grave violation of their dignity





cnnbrk / 🏆 393. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ISIL ISIS Genocide Crimes Against Humanity War Crimes Yazidis Raqqa Syria Sweden

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pakistan Court Sentences Imran Khan to 14 Years in Jail for CorruptionFormer Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife have been sentenced to 14 and seven years in jail respectively for corruption. The court found them guilty of accepting a bribe in the form of land from a real estate tycoon in exchange for laundering money during Khan's time in office. This latest conviction adds to Khan's legal troubles, as he is already serving sentences in three other cases. Khan and his party maintain that the charges are politically motivated and vow to appeal the verdict.

Read more »

Pakistani Court Sentences Imran Khan to 14 Years in Prison for CorruptionA Pakistani court sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 14 and seven years in prison, respectively, for corruption. Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claims the charges are politically motivated, while the government maintains the evidence is irrefutable. Khan's supporters are protesting his conviction and alleging electoral malpractice, raising concerns about further political instability in Pakistan.

Read more »

Indian Court Sentences Police Volunteer to Life for Rape and Murder of DoctorAn Indian court sentenced a police volunteer to life in prison for the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. The judge rejected calls for the death penalty, stating that the crime did not fall under the 'rarest-of-rare' category. The case sparked national outrage and protests over safety for women in India.

Read more »

Indian Court Sentences Police Volunteer to Life for Rape and Murder of Trainee DoctorAn Indian court sentenced a police volunteer to life in prison for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, a crime that sparked nationwide protests over women's safety in India.

Read more »

Indian Court Sentences Police Volunteer to Life in Prison for Rape and Murder of Trainee DoctorThe case sparked nationwide protests over inadequate safety for women and led to a speedy trial in India's often slow-moving justice system.

Read more »

Chinese court sentences man to death over knife attack at a Japanese school bus stopA Chinese man who injured a Japanese mother and her child and killed a Chinese bus attendant trying to protect them in a knife attack near Shanghai last June has been sentenced to death. A Japanese government official says a court in the city of Suzhou ruled that the man stabbed the three because he was indebted and did not want to live any longer.

Read more »