Jokkmokk council chief Lars Eriksson was dismissed after his past work as a porn star in the US became public, raising security concerns about potential blackmail.

Lars Eriksson, the 55-year-old former municipal council chief of Jokkmokk in Swedish Lapland, has been removed from his position following the revelation that he worked as a pornographic actor in the United States. The decision by the municipality to terminate his employment was driven by concerns regarding national security and the potential for extortion, despite Eriksson's claims that his adult film career predated his entry into Swedish local politics.

The Discovery Of Adult Film Roles

Lars Eriksson lost his job last month after his appearance in two adult films, published in 2025 and October of this year, came to light while he was serving as the municipal council chief. He had starred in porn films dating back to 2018, the same year he left the Riksdag, Sweden's parliament, as a Social Democratic Party MP for Västmanland. The SVT investigation found that the movies were marketed via an account on X until last month, leading to his identification in the industry. Mr Eriksson stated that he had no influence over when the films would be published and that he did not operate the account, adding that it was handled on behalf of the distributor.

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Dismissal And Security Risk Justifications

He was reportedly sacked on October 19 before being reinstated one week later without responsibility for the council's workforce, finances or budget. Jokkmokk's labour committee justified the decision to sack Mr Eriksson by saying the porn films were a possible security risk as criminals could use them to blackmail the former council chief. Councillor Roland Boman cited security reasons when asked about the decision by SVT. Olle Lundin, professor of administrative law at Uppsala University, told the outlet that the municipality as such is of great interest to foreign powers, by which I mean primarily Russia. Having such a vulnerability factor in a municipality of heavy security policy interest is not optimal, but something that the municipality would need to plug and clean up. However, Mr Eriksson responded by saying attempting to use his porn career as a blackmail weapon was pointless because he had openly responded to questions from the Swedish media when he was approached for comment.

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Legal Defenses And Political History

Mr Eriksson has claimed the movies, made in the US, were filmed before he became Jokkmokk council chief and that his last contact with the porn industry was in 2022. He had starred in the films under the pseudonym Hans and appeared in front of the camera in the film released in October. Given that this is a legal, albeit taboo, activity that ended more than two years before I became eligible for the municipal service, I find it difficult to see any impact. He had previously served as a Social Democratic Party MP for Västmanland, a constituency located near Stockholm, in the national Swedish parliament. He also claimed that Mr Eriksson had not made his porn career known to the municipality. Mr Boman claimed he believes Mr Eriksson had not made his porn career known to the municipality.

Severance Pay And Future Outlook

Jokkmokk's labour committee justified the decision to sack Mr Eriksson by saying the porn films were a possible security risk as criminals could use them to blackmail the former council chief. On Wednesday it was announced that he would be sacked as municipal manager, according to Aftonbladet, despite being reinstated a week after he was initially fired. He will receive seven months' worth of salary as severance pay. The situation highlights the complex intersection of personal history and public office in Sweden's northern regions, where security concerns are paramount. Lars Eriksson, 55, was sacked as Jokkmokk council chief after his career as a porn star came to light while in office, marking a significant and unusual end to his tenure in local governance.