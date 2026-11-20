Jokkmokk Council Chief Lars Eriksson was dismissed after investigative reporter Ellika Nilsson proved his identity as former adult film star The Viking.

Lars Eriksson, the former Chief Executive of the Jokkmokk municipality in Swedish Lapland, has been removed from his position following the revelation that he previously worked as an adult film performer. The 56-year-old local authority boss, who once served as a Member of Parliament in Sweden, was dismissed in October after his dual life as a porn star known as " The Viking" came to light.

Investigation Exposes Double Life

Ellika Nilsson, an investigative journalist for the Swedish national broadcaster SVT, uncovered the connection between the council chief and the adult industry after noticing a resemblance between Lars Eriksson and an actor at the AVN Awards. She conducted a facial image search that led her to multiple adult film websites where the actor was known by the pseudonym "Hans".

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Nilsson established the identity link by tracing shared digital footprints, including email addresses associated with "Hans" that matched Lars Eriksson's private phone number and a shared PayPal account. Additional evidence included geotagged posts on X that could be traced to the town where Eriksson had previously resided, along with other accounts matching his age and residence history.

Sudden Dismissal Without Explanation

Lars Eriksson was stripped of his responsibilities for the council's workforce, finances, and budget without any public explanation from local politicians. The sudden removal baffled the small community of Jokkmokk, which has a population of approximately 4,600 people, especially given the significant financial cost incurred by the cash-strapped municipality to terminate his employment.

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SVT reported that the decision to dismiss the chief executive appeared unusual due to the high expenses involved in removing a senior official without cause. Nilsson noted that the lack of transparency from local officials prompted her to investigate the reasons behind the hasty departure, leading to the global attention the scandal has since received.

Confirmation and Industry Records

When confronted by SVT, Lars Eriksson initially denied the allegations, asking what kind of accusation this was, before several social media accounts linked to "Hans" were deleted. He later claimed in writing that he was the man appearing in the films, stating that someone in the US had accessed his accounts. He confirmed that he appeared in several adult films, including the "F*** Club" series, performing under the name "Hans" and adopting the persona "I'm a Viking, do whatever."

According to SVT, eight films featuring Lars Eriksson were released between 2018, the year he left the Swedish parliament, and 2026. Eriksson stated that he stopped working in the industry in 2022 and had no control over the release dates of subsequent films, citing two specific releases in 2025 and October of the current year as the primary factors that exposed his past career to the public.