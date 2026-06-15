Sweden vs. Tunisia live updates: World Cup 2026 score, news and highlights

Follow The Post’s live updates for the latest Sweden vs. Tunisia score, news and highlights from the World Cup 2026.

Sweden vs. Tunisia is set to kick off at 10 p.m. ET from Monterrey Stadium. Follow The Post’s live updates for the latest Sweden vs. Tunisia score, news and highlights from the World Cup 2026.

Editor’s Note: This live blog is updated with the assistance of AI, with oversight from the Post’s editorial team. Even without star midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, left off the squad due to injury, this is as talented a group as Sweden has had in years. Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak lead the line for a team that should, in theory, be strong in attack, with Anthony Elanga, Lucas Bergvall and Benjamin Nygren behind them.

Sweden had a rocky qualifying, making UEFA’s playoffs only because it won its Nations League group in 2024. In its actual qualification group, Sweden finished at the bottom, taking just two points from six winless games before beating Ukraine and Poland in the playoffs to secure qualification. Tunisia is organized and disciplined, keeping eight consecutive clean sheets in qualifying while being content to sit on a one-goal lead.

Though players such as midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, forward Youssef Msakni and midfielder Hannibal Mejbri can create offensively, Tunisia has a large task on its hands in scoring enough goals to survive.





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