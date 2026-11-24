'Adult Supervision,' Sweden’s entry for best international feature film at the Academy Awards, has closed further distribution deals.

, include Filmin for Spain, Lighthouse Entertainment for Germany, Pictureworks for India, Nachson Films for Israel and Xenix for Switzerland. Discussions for France are at an advanced stage.

'Squid Game' Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Teases Possible Return to Franchise: 'When I Have a Great Idea, I'll Make Another One', recently picked up two awards at the Seville European Film Festival, taking home the Puerta América Award and the best actor award, shared by its three leads, Gustaf Skarsgård , Fares Fares and Linus Wahlgren . It made its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, where it competed in the Next Wave Competition and won the best picture award.

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Heretic previously sold the film to Fandango for Italy, Palace Films for Australia and New Zealand, Vertigo Releasing for Hungary, CinemArt for the Czech Republic and Slovakia, MCF for ex-Yugoslavia and Bulgaria, Mayfly for Poland, Inoekino for the CIS, Taip Toliau for Lithuania, Estinfilm for Estonia and Riga FF for Latvia. Broadcast rights were acquired by HBO in multiple Central and Eastern European territories after the theatrical run.

“Adult Supervision” follows three fathers who accompany their teenage daughters on a school trip to a remote island. What begins as a seemingly straightforward weekend away soon takes an unexpected turn, as tensions rise, old resentments surface and the boundaries between authority and violence begin to blur. Ioanna Stais, head of sales at Heretic, said, “It’s incredibly rewarding to see ‘Adult Supervision’ continuing to find its audience and connecting with distributors across so many different markets.

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We’re particularly proud of the recognition the film has received in Seville and the journey it has had so far. We’re excited to see that momentum continue as the film reaches new audiences internationally. ” “Adult Supervision” is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production, with Christina Legkova as producer and Johan Hedman and Sofie Palage as executive producers.

It is co-produced by RMV Film, Tiisch Film, Film Stockholm and Scanbox Entertainment, with support from the Swedish Film Institute and the Swedish Agency for Economic and Regional Growth. The film is distributed in Scandinavia by Scanbox Entertainment. Christina Legkova, producer at Warner Bros. International Television Production, said, “Coming away from Seville with two awards is a fantastic recognition for the film.

We’re delighted to see both the film and the performances of Gustaf, Fares and Linus celebrated, and to have this moment come as ‘Adult Supervision’ continues its journey as Sweden’s Academy Awards entry makes it all the more special. ” The film will be presented at Ventana Sur in December, as it continues its international festival and market journey.

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