Sweden National Team arrives in North Texas for World Cup

Sweden has officially arrived in North Texas, making Frisco its home base as preparations begin for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Sweden has officially arrived in North Texas, making Frisco its home base as preparations begin for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Sweden's national soccer team arrived in North Texas on Saturday to begin preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The team will use Frisco as its World Cup home base and train at Toyota Stadium, which will be renamed Frisco Stadium during the tournament. Players and staff arrived in Texas on Saturday evening as they exited the team plane around 5:15 p.m. CST, where the North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee hosted a limited media opportunity to capture the team's arrival.

Sweden will train at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, which will be known as Frisco Stadium during the tournament. The venue is one of two designated team base camps in North Texas. Sweden is making its first World Cup appearance since 2018, when the team advanced to the quarterfinals before being eliminated by England. The Swedes will look to build on that success as they begin their 2026 campaign.

Officials with the North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee have highlighted the importance of hosting international teams as the region prepares to play a major role in the tournament. The arrival of Sweden marks the second World Cup team to establish a base camp in North Texas, joining Czechia, which is training in Mansfield.

Sweden has officially joined the 2026 World Cup lineup in Dallas after defeating Poland in a playoff, finalizing the city's schedule of nine matches and designating Frisco as the team's primary training base. Sweden is expected to begin training sessions in Frisco in the coming days as it prepares for the group-stage competition. The team will spend much of the tournament based in North Texas, using Frisco Stadium for daily training, recovery and team operations between matches.

Toyota Stadium, which will be temporarily renamed Frisco Stadium during the World Cup, was selected by FIFA as one of two official team base camps in North Texas. Team base camps serve as the primary training and operational headquarters for national teams throughout the tournament, providing practice facilities, recovery areas and secure accommodations for players and staff.

North Texas is hosting two World Cup base camps, with Sweden training in Frisco and Czechia training at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium in Mansfield.





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