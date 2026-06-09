Sweden Implements Nationwide Mobile Phone Ban in Schools to Boost Literacy

Sweden has introduced a nationwide ban on mobile phones in schools, a dramatic policy shift for the tech-savvy nation, aimed at improving declining reading levels among students. The government is also investing in textbooks as part of a broader return to traditional learning methods.

Sweden has implemented a nationwide ban on mobile phones in schools, marking a significant shift from its previously tech-forward educational approach. The policy, which took effect last summer for children under the age of two and will gradually expand, aims to reduce distractions and improve reading comprehension among students.

The government has also set aside 555 million Swedish krona ($59 million) to purchase textbooks and teachers' guides, reinforcing a return to traditional learning methods. This move comes amid growing concerns about declining literacy rates; according to the 2022 Program for International Student Assessment, 24.3% of Swedish ninth graders failed to achieve basic reading comprehension, a figure only marginally better than the European Union average of 26.2%.

Lawmaker Joar Forsell, chairperson of the Swedish parliament's education committee, explained that officials have observed a decline in general reading and writing abilities, particularly among younger students, prompting the decision to "roll the screens back" in favor of books and other traditional tools. The ban builds on restrictions already independently adopted by many schools in the nation of over 10 million, and it positions Sweden alongside other countries like Finland, which enacted a law restricting mobile device use in schools last August, and Spain, which has implemented various bans on phones in classrooms.

Even in the United States, the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest in the country, announced plans to ban screens until second grade and impose daily caps on screen time per grade. At the Malmö Borgarskola high school, a practical example of this policy is already in place: students place their mobile phones in a designated box-nicknamed the "Mobile Hotel"-at the start of each class and retrieve them afterward.

Student Melina Sallahi, 17, noted that having a phone always presents something to look at, making it a distraction, while her classmate Vasilije Stjepanovic, also 17, observed that apps like games and social media are more appealing than learning, and removing phones helps students focus. Despite the ban on mobiles, every student at the school is provided with a laptop, though Deputy Headmaster Patrik Sander said their use in class is now discouraged unless specifically required by a teacher.

He added that there is a growing recognition that handwriting with a pencil aids memory retention. The cultural shift is notable in a country known for digital innovation, being home to Spotify and Ericsson, and with one of the most digitally advanced education systems globally. Associate Professor Magnus Haake of cognitive science at Lund University supports the policy, explaining that learning with physical materials engages the motor sensory part of children's brains and "boosts the whole system.

" The government is also encouraging parents to model better screen habits, promoting "screen-free zones" at home similar to those in schools. A new curriculum prioritizing book-based learning is expected by 2028, and starting last summer, children under two are restricted to nondigital materials such as books, while preschoolers face no requirement to use digital learning tools.

However, not everyone agrees with the reversal. The trade association Swedish Edtech Industry reported that 90% of all future jobs are expected to require digital skills, cautioning that an abrupt move away from technology could leave students underprepared for the modern workforce. This tension between traditional pedagogy and digital readiness defines the ongoing debate in Sweden and beyond as educators worldwide grapple with the role of screens in learning





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Sweden Mobile Phone Ban Schools Literacy Digital Learning Textbooks Education Policy Reading Comprehension Traditional Learning

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