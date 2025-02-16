Sweden Faces Finland in Crucial NHL 4-Nations Face-Off

Sweden and Finland battle for crucial points in the NHL 4-Nations Face-Off, with the game broadcast live on ABC. Fans can watch the action through streaming services or ESPN Plus. This international tournament features top NHL players from the US, Canada, Finland, and Sweden.

Sweden and Finland clash in a pivotal NHL 4-Nations Face-Off today, with the game broadcast live on ABC at 1 p.m. Eastern. Fans without cable can enjoy the action through various streaming services or opt for an annual subscription to ESPN Plus for $119.99, offering a 17% discount compared to the monthly plan.

This year's tournament features the best men's international hockey players from the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden, replacing the traditional All-Star game during the NHL's two-week hiatus. The tournament utilizes a round-robin format, awarding three points for a regulation win, two for overtime or shootout victories, and one point for overtime or shootout losses. The top two teams from each round advance to the championship game, scheduled for February 20th at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN and ESPN Plus. The tournament is hosted in Montreal, Canada and Boston, Massachusetts.Sweden narrowly lost to Canada in overtime on opening night, 4-3, despite a strong performance. They will look to secure crucial points against Finland, who struggled in their previous game against the United States, suffering a 6-1 defeat. Sweden's offense, led by William Nylander and Mika Zibanejad, showed promise in the Canada game, even without either player scoring a point. Finland's defense will be tested against Sweden's capable forward lines. After conceding six goals against the USA, Finland will turn to goalkeeper Kevin Lankinen, who boasts a 2.53 goals-against average and a .905% save percentage, in hopes of a better performance





