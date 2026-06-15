Sweden Crushes Tunisia 5-1 in World Cup Group F Opener

Sweden's dominant 5-1 victory over Tunisia showcases their attacking prowess as Ayari, Isak, and Gyokeres lead the charge. The win puts Sweden atop Group F.

Sweden delivered a statement performance in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup , dismantling Tunisia 5-1 in Group F at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico.

The victory, fueled by a brace from 18-year-old Yasin Ayari and goals from star forwards Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres, propelled Sweden to the top of the group standings. This emphatic win signals that the Scandinavian side, ranked 39th in the world and absent from the 2022 tournament, is a force to be reckoned with. The match also highlighted the team's depth and tactical discipline under pressure, as they overcame an early second-half setback to dominate proceedings.

For Tunisia, ranked 45th, the loss extends their long-standing struggle to advance past the group stage in seven World Cup appearances. The atmosphere at the stadium was electric, with Swedish fans outnumbering their Tunisian counterparts, creating a sea of yellow and blue that spurred their team forward from the opening whistle. Yasin Ayari etched his name into World Cup lore with a memorable performance, scoring twice from long range.

His first goal came in the seventh minute, a thunderous strike from outside the box that left Tunisian goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh with no chance. Ayari's celebration was restrained, as he raised his hands in respect for Tunisia, the birthplace of his father. The young midfielder's second goal arrived in second-half stoppage time, a curling effort that sealed the rout. Between Ayari's heroics, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres showcased their lethal partnership.

Isak scored in the 30th minute after a swift counterattack initiated by Gyokeres, cutting inside and firing a low shot past Chamakh. The Liverpool striker, who missed much of last season with a broken leg, has now scored 18 international goals. After Tunisia's Omar Rekik pulled one back in the 43rd minute by tapping in from close range, Sweden quickly reasserted control. Isak turned provider just before halftime, stealing the ball and setting up Gyokeres for a one-on-one finish.

The Arsenal striker, now with 21 international goals, demonstrated why he is one of Europe's most feared marksmen. Mattias Svanberg added Sweden's fourth in the 67th minute with a composed finish, and Ayari's second ensured a five-star display. The result was especially impressive given that Sweden missed the 2022 World Cup after reaching the quarterfinals in 2018, where they were eliminated by England. This current squad, blending youth and experience, appears determined to eclipse that run.

Looking ahead, Sweden faces the Netherlands in Houston on Saturday, while Tunisia remains in Monterrey to take on Japan the same day. The Dutch drew 2-2 with Japan in their opening match, leaving Group F wide open. Sweden's head coach, Jon Dahl Tomasson, praised his team's resilience and creativity, noting that the young squad has grown significantly since their qualifying campaign. The victory also highlighted Sweden's evolved playing style, shifting from a defensive approach to a more fluid, attack-minded system.

For Tunisia, coach Jalel Kadri must regroup quickly, as the match exposed defensive frailties that Japan will likely exploit. The Tunisian backline struggled to contain Sweden's pace and movement, particularly in transitions. With two tough matches remaining, Tunisia's path to the knockout rounds appears steep.

However, the team has a history of bouncing back, and their passionate fan base will expect a strong response. Across the tournament, Sweden's performance has already sparked conversations about dark horses, with pundits noting their balance of technical skill, physicality, and tactical flexibility. As the World Cup continues, all eyes will be on Ayari, whose blend of creativity and composure at such a young age makes him one of the breakout stars of the competition.

The match in Guadalupe will be remembered as the night Sweden announced their return to the global stage





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