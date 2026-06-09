Sweden Bans Mobile Phones in Schools to Combat Declining Literacy

Sweden is rolling out a nationwide mobile phone ban in schools and reducing screen time to address falling reading levels, backed by a $59 million investment in textbooks.

Swedish schools are implementing a comprehensive ban on mobile phones and limiting screen time in response to declining literacy rates. Since 2023, the center-right coalition government has prioritized more reading and less screen time, especially for young learners.

The policy includes restrictions on tablets and learning apps, favoring traditional tools like books. Lawmaker Joar Forsell, chairperson of the Swedish parliament's education committee, stated that officials have observed a decline in reading and writing abilities, particularly among younger students, prompting the move to reduce digital distractions. The ban extends to classrooms nationwide, building on existing school-level restrictions. Alongside the ban, the government allocated 555 million Swedish krona ($59 million) for textbooks and teacher guides.

The catalyst was the 2022 PISA results showing 24.3% of Swedish ninth graders lacked basic reading comprehension, only slightly below the EU average of 26.2%. Magnus Haake, associate professor of cognitive science at Lund University, explained that physical materials engage motor sensory brain regions and boost overall learning. At Malmö Borgarskola high school, students place phones in a 'Mobile Hotel' during class, reporting fewer distractions. Every student still receives a laptop, but usage is discouraged unless mandated by teachers.

Deputy Headmaster Patrik Sander noted a shift toward handwritten work, as it improves memory retention. New regulations since last summer prohibit digital materials for children under two and limit screens for preschoolers. A curriculum overhaul to emphasize book-based learning is planned for 2028. The policy has sparked debate, with some questioning the retreat from digital tools in a nation renowned for tech innovation like Spotify and Ericsson.

Internationally, similar trends emerge: New York City, the second-largest U.S. district, plans to ban screens until second grade; Finland enacted a mobile device restriction last August; and countries from Spain to South Korea have introduced measures ranging from classroom phone bans to homework limits. The shift reflects a broader reconsideration of screen saturation in education after pandemic-era digital expansion





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Sweden Mobile Phone Ban Literacy Reading Digital Learning Education Policy Screens Textbooks PISA Traditional Learning

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Sweden Implements Nationwide Mobile Phone Ban in Schools to Boost LiteracySweden has introduced a nationwide ban on mobile phones in schools, a dramatic policy shift for the tech-savvy nation, aimed at improving declining reading levels among students. The government is also investing in textbooks as part of a broader return to traditional learning methods.

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