Anchorage's Jeremy Swayman made 40 saves in his 250th career start as he begins a strong campaign in his seventh season.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - It may be hard to believe, but Anchorage’s Jeremy Swayman is in his seventh season as a goaltender at the highest level of professional hockey.

Alaska’s lone NHL player is now considered a veteran, making his 250th career start in net this week, all with the Boston Bruins who selected him the fourth round of the 2017 draft. Swayman saw rubber all night in his milestone start on Sunday, and was in prime form, making 41 saves on 42 shots in a 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers, the fourth most shots he has seen in his career.

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The 2024 NHL All-Star is off to another strong start this season. With the win, the Masked Man of Alaska improves to 9-3-1 on the young season and is playing as well as any goaltender in the league right now. Swayman’s nine victories are tied for the second most in the NHL, while he is top 10 in save percentage , total saves and goals against average among qualified goalies as of publishing.

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It has been a 2026 to remember for the former Alaska All-Stars and South Anchorage goalie, who won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in February, welcomed in his first child in June and is starring in net for one of the top teams in the NHL as the year rounds out. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com