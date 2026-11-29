A swarm of earthquakes led by the strongest temblor in over a dozen years shook the South Bay on Saturday morning, rattling nerves but causing minor damage.

Customers eat lunch at Redondo Coffee and Tackle Bait Shop after a morning earthquake shook the pier on Saturday. A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled Southern California on Saturday morning, the largest to hit the Los Angeles County-Orange County metro area in 12 years, and was followed by a magnitude 4.5 aftershock.on Saturday morning jostled buildings and piers, but otherwise did little in the way of physical damage.

But the strongest earthquake in years frayed nerves across the region. Almost as soon as the ground stopped trembling, social media lit up with images of flames and black smoke filling the sky above the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, leading to speculation that the quake may have damaged the facility. The city, however, soon after issued an alert to reassure residents that the refinery was “experiencing a contingency flaring incident.

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” Firefighters from El Segundo and Manhattan Beach were responding, but the alert suggested that there was no immediate danger to the public.