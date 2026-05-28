Swatting Incident Targeted at Supreme Court Justice's Home Investigated by Fairfax County Police

Fairfax County Police responded to a hoax emergency call at the home of a Supreme Court Justice, a criminal act known as swatting. The false report, received after 9 p.m., prompted a coordinated response with Supreme Court Police, who quickly identified the incident as a swatting attempt. Swatting involves making a fake report of a violent crime to elicit a large, armed police response, endangering both the public and officers. Authorities from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security are involved, underscoring the severity and federal implications of targeting a high-profile residence.

Fairfax County Police received a call reporting a crime at Barrett's home. Police told FOX 5 DC that they received the call on their non-emergency line shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at Barrett's home.

Local officers coordinated with the Supreme Court Police personnel who are assigned to Barrett's home, and determined the call was a "swatting" incident. Swatting is when someone reports a fake crime to law enforcement, usually something violent like a shooting, according to the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The goal is to get law enforcement to respond to that home or place in force, like with a SWAT team.

This type of deceptive act not only waste valuable resources but also put both the public and law enforcement officers in unnecessary danger. The incident involving a Supreme Court Justice's residence highlights the seriousness of such hoaxes and the coordinated response required between local and federal protection agencies. Investigations into the origin of the call are likely ongoing to identify and prosecute the perpetrator





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