Swatch x Audemars Piguet Pocket Watch Release Creates Frenzy in New York Lines

Dozens of people are lining up outside Swatch's Soho store for a chance to buy the new Swatch x Audemars Piguet pocket watches, which won't be available for purchase until Saturday, May 16.

There was an air of secrecy (and a cloud of weed) surrounding the line of dozens of people waiting outside Swatch’s Soho store to buy the new Swatch x Audemars Piguet (also known as AP) pocket watches.

While the collection won’t be available for purchase until Saturday, May 16, some — including many who didn’t care about Swatch until this week, according to one person I interviewed — have been waiting on line since the relatively affordable Swiss watch brand released, which have made otherwise luxury watches accessible (AP’s typically start at $25,000). The eight pocket watches in the Swatch collection combine design elements from the brand’s popular carrying the collaboration.

In New York, that includes Swatch’s Times Square and Soho locations, the latter of which seemed like a ‘better shot,’ according to Dariel Nunez, who had been waiting — and sleeping and eating and playing Pokémon — on line since 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

‘I’m not a watch type of guy,’ Nunez told me, but he says he’ll make an exception for watches that are ‘exclusive and limited’ like this one and his limited-edition, which now resells for $700 on StockX. After all, he said, ‘AP is a good way to start a watch collection.

’ He’s planning to buy one of the pocket watches for himself to wear as a necklace, but Chan Briggs, a Tissot owner who was near the front of the line, told me he might eventually sell his.

‘A buddy told me to hold it down for a while,’ he said. ‘There’s a secret to it. I’m not gonna tell you. ’ Near the end of the line, college students Javier Flores and Bleart Ademi had only been waiting for about three hours by the time I talked to them on Thursday.

‘We’re like the 150th person because they’re gonna bring a bunch of friends,’ Flores said about the people at the front. He heard rumors that the store would have 500 pocket watches in stock. If he could pick any color, he’d go for the light-blue Lan Ba to add to his watch collection, which currently includes some Fossils and a Cassio.

‘I really like the Royal Oak design, so I just thought it was a good time to get into some watches,’ he said. So far, Flores said, the line has been ‘pretty chill,’ but he and Ademi weren’t sure how it would go overnight.

‘There’s a show called. I’d say this line is the closest thing to that dynamic,’ Briggs said.

‘You don’t know how they’re going to act at night. So I haven’t been sleeping out here. ’ Instead, he’s been paying someone to sit in his seat while he sleeps at home. When I asked him what he brought to keep himself busy, he put it simply: ‘Weed and water.

’ With just one more night until the collection is officially available for purchase, there’s a shared sentiment on line, both for line waiters planning to buy the watch to wear themselves and those who plan to sell: They’re finally going to own an Audemars Piguet watch.

‘AP, you don’t see yourself affording that, obviously. And we didn’t care about Swatch last week. So consumerism is very interesting,’ said Briggs. is designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read aboutFive Maxxinistas on Their Secrets to Shopping TJ MaxxNew York*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.

You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New YorkNew York*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New YorkNew York*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.

You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New YorkNew York*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox





NYMag / 🏆 111. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Swatch X Audemars Piguet Pocket Watch New York Lines Luxury Watches Consumerism AP Pocket Watch

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Audemars Piguet and Swatch collab is going viral. Will the hype stick?Basic

Read more »

Audemars Piguet and Swatch collab is going viral. Will the hype stick?Basic

Read more »

AI Promised the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Wristwatch. China Will Deliver ItWatch fans spent a week falling in love with colorful Royal Oak wristwatches that didn’t exist—then the real thing arrived. Now, fantasy is becoming a manufacturing opportunity.

Read more »

People camp outside Houston Galleria for limited Swatch, Audemars Piguet watch releasePeople are already lining up outside the Houston Galleria ahead of a highly anticipated luxury watch collaboration set to release Saturday.

Read more »