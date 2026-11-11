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SWAT officers enter south Seattle apartment after apparent standoff

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SWAT officers enter south Seattle apartment after apparent standoff
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SWAT entered a South Seattle apartment after an overnight standoff near Rainier Ave S by the Evergreen Goodwill.

Police surrounded an apartment in south Seattle overnight and into early Wednesday as a SWAT investigation unfolded near Rainier Avenue South. Officers were seen around an apartment building -- Bob and Marcia Almquist Place -- near the Evergreen Goodwill store.

Task force raids Monroe property after complaint, finds 2,700 cannabis plants A 70-year-old man was arrested after authorities seized about 2,700 live and dried cannabis plants from an unlicensed production operation at a property in uninOcean Shores has declared a citywide state of emergency after storms caused shoreline erosion, coastal flooding, prolonged power outages and disruptions to muniA decision to expand a police surveillance camera system to more neighborhoods in Seattle has some community members applauding the move and others warning of pAn 18-year-old charged in the murder of a U.S. Coast Guard pilot was released from jail after posting a $3 million bond.

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Washington will honor Seattle-born guitar legend Jimi Hendrix on its future entry in the U.S. Mint’s American Innovation $1 Coin Program, Gov. Bob Ferguson anno

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Family of gas station manager killed in Seattle speaks out on loss

More than three weeks after Graeme Dobbeck was fatally shot while managing a gas station near the Space Needle, his family is speaking out about their grief and the void his death has left behind.

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